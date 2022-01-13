Final season of Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’ now streaming

Ajay Friese is grateful for all of his life experiences.

Though only 23 years old, he’s had many.

One that sticks out is his time as Vijay on Netflix’s “Lost in Space.”

“It’s been awesome,” he says of the role. “(This series) is my first experience coming back season after season. It’s been interesting because the first season, I spent so much time figuring out who Vijay is and where he fits in the story. The following seasons, it fits so naturally. I love my character.”

A modern reimagining of the 1960s classic created by Irwin Allen, “Lost in Space” is set 30 years in the future where colonization in space has become a reality. The series follows the Robinson family, one of the families selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light years from their original destination.

In the third and final season, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test.

After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young colonists in a harrowing evacuation – but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever.

Meanwhile John and Maureen – with Don at their side – must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids.

The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost – but being separated from the ones they love as they face the greatest alien threat yet.

“Sci-fi is really cool,” Friese says. “I remember reading the script and my interest was first piqued because they were talking about aliens. The series is so majestic. Right from the start, I was hooked.”

“Vijay is always trying to do the right thing and cares about other people,” he says. “He’s shy in some ways, yet he can also be really brave. When he knows it’s the right thing to do, he will do it. He finds himself in between his adult leadership and the kids. It’s a pretty cool place to be.”

In the current and final season, Friese also got an opportunity to perform a song in one episode.

“I had to figure out how to perform it as Vijay rather than myself,” he says. “It was an interesting process for me because I had to let the Vijay part of me take over and make it his own song.”

One of the challenges Friese had on set this season was preparing a monologue.

“It’s in episode seven and it’s a seven-page monologue to Penny,” he says. “The day before, I allotted 10 hours to sleep. Though I couldn’t sleep because I was nervous. I got four hours of sleep. Vijay was super desperate and laying it out on the table and giving it everything he had. I felt really good about it. It took a lot of hope and inspiration to get this done.”

As Friese looks back at his time on set and on the series, he’s grateful to the cast and crew for being so friendly.

He’s currently balancing his acting career, as well as a music career. Oh yeah, sprinkle in some college courses when he gets the chance.

“I’m always trying to stay busy. I plan on releasing a new album this year,” he says. “When I dive into a project, it’s something that will challenge me and that’s not stereotypical. I want there to be layers and a journey to the roles that I’m taking.”

Now streaming

All episodes of “Lost in Space” are streaming on Netflix.