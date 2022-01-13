 Final season of Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’ now streaming - Albuquerque Journal

Final season of Netflix’s ‘Lost in Space’ now streaming

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Ajay Friese as Vijay in an episode of “Lost In Space.” (Diyah Pera/Netflix)

Ajay Friese is grateful for all of his life experiences.

Though only 23 years old, he’s had many.

One that sticks out is his time as Vijay on Netflix’s “Lost in Space.”

“It’s been awesome,” he says of the role. “(This series) is my first experience coming back season after season. It’s been interesting because the first season, I spent so much time figuring out who Vijay is and where he fits in the story. The following seasons, it fits so naturally. I love my character.”

A modern reimagining of the 1960s classic created by Irwin Allen, “Lost in Space” is set 30 years in the future where colonization in space has become a reality. The series follows the Robinson family, one of the families selected to make a new life for themselves in a better world. But when the new colonists find themselves abruptly torn off course en route to their new home they must forge new alliances and work together to survive in a dangerous alien environment, light years from their original destination.

In the third and final season, the stakes are higher than ever and the Robinson family’s survival instincts will be put to the ultimate test.

From left, Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson, Brian Steele as the Robot and Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson in a scene from “Lost in Space.” (Courtesy of Netflix)

After a year of being trapped on a mysterious planet, Judy, Penny, Will and the Robot must lead the 97 young colonists in a harrowing evacuation – but not before secrets are unearthed that will change their lives forever.

Meanwhile John and Maureen – with Don at their side – must battle overwhelming odds as they try to reunite with their kids.

The Robinsons will have to grapple with the emotional challenge of not just being lost – but being separated from the ones they love as they face the greatest alien threat yet.

“Sci-fi is really cool,” Friese says. “I remember reading the script and my interest was first piqued because they were talking about aliens. The series is so majestic. Right from the start, I was hooked.”

Parker Posey as Doctor Smith “Lost In Space.” (Diyah Pera/Netflix)

“Vijay is always trying to do the right thing and cares about other people,” he says. “He’s shy in some ways, yet he can also be really brave. When he knows it’s the right thing to do, he will do it. He finds himself in between his adult leadership and the kids. It’s a pretty cool place to be.”

In the current and final season, Friese also got an opportunity to perform a song in one episode.

“I had to figure out how to perform it as Vijay rather than myself,” he says. “It was an interesting process for me because I had to let the Vijay part of me take over and make it his own song.”

One of the challenges Friese had on set this season was preparing a monologue.

“It’s in episode seven and it’s a seven-page monologue to Penny,” he says. “The day before, I allotted 10 hours to sleep. Though I couldn’t sleep because I was nervous. I got four hours of sleep. Vijay was super desperate and laying it out on the table and giving it everything he had. I felt really good about it. It took a lot of hope and inspiration to get this done.”

As Friese looks back at his time on set and on the series, he’s grateful to the cast and crew for being so friendly.

He’s currently balancing his acting career, as well as a music career. Oh yeah, sprinkle in some college courses when he gets the chance.

“I’m always trying to stay busy. I plan on releasing a new album this year,” he says. “When I dive into a project, it’s something that will challenge me and that’s not stereotypical. I want there to be layers and a journey to the roles that I’m taking.”

Now streaming
All episodes of “Lost in Space” are streaming on Netflix.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Gala to celebrate two decades of the Public Academy ...
Entertainment
In two decades, the Public Academy ... In two decades, the Public Academy for Performing Arts has been able to teach hundreds of students.< ...
2
Meow Wolf names new CEO
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf has a new leader. ... Meow Wolf has a new leader. The Santa Fe-based arts collective announced that Jose Tolosa will become the new CEO. Tolosa worked with ViacomCBS ...
3
'Women of the Movement' does justice to Emmett Till ...
Entertainment
"When you're down there and a ... "When you're down there and a white person approaches you, what do you do? You keep your whole head ...
4
Stars of 'Sister Swap' are real life siblings
Entertainment
You have questions. I have some ... You have questions. I have some answers.Q: Are Kimberly Paisley-Williams and Ashley ...
5
'True Consequences' podcast delves into New Mexico's most heinous ...
Arts
Through darkness, there will be light.For ... Through darkness, there will be light.For years, Eric Carter-Landin diligently has wor ...
6
While filming in ABQ, 'The Cleaning Lady' star immersed ...
Blogs
Martha Millan knew it was going ... Martha Millan knew it was going to be difficult stepping into the role of Fiona De La Rosa in "The C ...
7
ENMU, Lescombes Family Vineyards partner to support scholarships with ...
Blogs
Eastern New Mexico University is getting ... Eastern New Mexico University is getting creative when it comes to beefing up its scholarship fund.< ...
8
Two NM shot films make Roeper's top 10 list
Entertainment
10. "A Quiet Place, Part II" ... 10. "A Quiet Place, Part II" ...
9
Masterpiece's 'All Creatures Great and Small' returns for season ...
Entertainment
It's a quiet evening in England.Nicholas ... It's a quiet evening in England.Nicholas Ralph is taking the day easy as he's a tad bi ...
10
You don't have to be a cyclist to enjoy ...
Dining Reviews
Cyclists in Albuquerque have much to ... Cyclists in Albuquerque have much to enjoy, from great weather to miles of scenic trails over varied ...