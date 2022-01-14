 WinterBrew returns to offer a taste of seasonal beer samplings - Albuquerque Journal

WinterBrew returns to offer a taste of seasonal beer samplings

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Attendees to the upcoming WinterBrew will receive a free pint glass for sampling. The event is returning after taking a hiatus in 2021. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Brewers Guild)

It’s cold outside but a sip of beer will warm the belly.

Even better is a sip of beer while outside.

New Mexico Brewers Guild’s annual WinterBrew is back to give people just that opportunity. WinterBrew is making a return Saturday, Jan. 22 after a year hiatus with one big change. It will be held at a new venue.

Alana Harris, vice president of the guild board and the general manager of the Santa Fe Brewing Co., said this year’s festival will take place at the Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing, which means the event will be held mostly outside.

“If all the breweries bring a space heater,” Harris said. “We should be OK,” Harris said.

Traditionally the event was held at the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market.

“It’s been a great venue,” she said. “But the capacity was going to be limited and it would not have made it worth it.”

The change to an outdoor space makes it safer and allows for a good size crowd, she said. The capacity at the Bridge is about 15,000 but Harris said they are only going to sell 8,000 tickets to minimize the crowd size.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Tickets will cost $26 for general admission and $45 for VIP, which will allow entry an hour early.

Glasses and drink tickets await visitors for the 2019 WinterBrew. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Brewers Guild)

There will be more than a dozen breweries at the festival offering three to six different beers and attendees will get a pint glass as they enter for sampling.

“What’s cool about this festival is that people really highlight their winter specialty beers,” she said. “They will have some traditional beers and then their new, creative stuff.”

Confirmed participants are Beer Creek, Boxing Bear, Canteen, HoneyMoon, Little Toad Creek, Marble, Red River, ReSource, Rowley Farmhouse Ales, Santa Fe Brewing, Second Street, Sidetrack, Steel Bender and Toltec.

Street Food Institute and Bruno’s & Punchy’z Pizza food trucks will be parked at the event.

Attendees mingle during the 2019 WinterBrew in Santa Fe. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Brewers Guild)

Harris said the guild likes to hold this annual fundraiser in January because there are not a lot of other events going on in Santa Fe at that time. Harris added that it’s the only annual beer festival held in Santa Fe.

“It’s more an event for locals and more intimate,” Harris said. “Every time I go, I run into 30 people I know.”

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 24 hours is required for entry.

Visit santafebrewing.com/taproom/the-bridge/ to see a short video tour of the venue.

WinterBrew
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22

WHERE: The Bridge, 37 Fire Place, Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $26 or $45 for VIP, at eventbrite.com


