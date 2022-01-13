 NM tallies 28 more COVID deaths, ranks fourth for death rate - Albuquerque Journal

NM tallies 28 more COVID deaths, ranks fourth for death rate

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Presbyterian Hospital staffers enter a triage tent Monday outside the emergency room. They are facing high patient volumes and operating under crisis standards of care. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico reported 28 more COVID-19 deaths and more than 6,900 new cases — a figure that reflects cases from several days after a disruption in reporting.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health said about 3,540 of the 6,900 cases may be attributed reporting lags.

About 1,000 were reported a day late because of a glitch in an electronic feed, and another 2,540 were from one lab that was catching up after 12 days.

The test positivity rate for New Mexico climbed to 27.4% over the last seven days, about 1 percentage point higher than the figure reported Tuesday.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll inched up to 6,073 residents. Of the 28 new fatalities, 10 happened more than 30 days ago but were reported Wednesday because of a delay in processing death certificates.

New Mexico ranks fourth in the nation for the number of COVID-19 deaths per capita over the last week, according to federal data released Wednesday.

The state has had about 7.1 deaths per 100,000 people over the last seven days, ranking behind just three states. Indiana is first, followed by Delaware and then Pennsylvania.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated make up a disproportionate share of the deaths — about 92% of the virus fatalities over the last month. They also made up about 60% of the cases and 83% of hospitalizations, according to state data.

The state defines someone as not fully vaccinated if they either haven’t received any vaccine or if it’s been less than two weeks since they had a Johnson & Johnson shot or the second of the two doses required for Moderna or Pfizer.

The recent surged in cases — fueled by the contagious omicron variant — has pushed some schools back into remote learning, at least temporarily.

Hospitals leaders in Albuquerque warned this week they’re operating above capacity and, in some cases, treating patients in hallways or a tent as the COVID-19 patients add to an already heavy load.

New Mexico reported 569 coronavirus patients in state hospitals Wednesday, a 3% decrease over the last day.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Cyberattack shuts down Albuquerque Public Schools
ABQnews Seeker
A cyberattack against Albuquerque Public Schools ... A cyberattack against Albuquerque Public Schools prompted the state's largest district to cancel all classes districtwide on Thursday and possibly Friday. APS Superintendent Scott ...
2
ExxonMobil to power Balloon Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
The next three Albuquerque International Balloon ... The next three Albuquerque International Balloon Fiestas are going to be powered by ExxonMobil. One of the worlds largest producers and refiners of petroleum ...
3
Meow Wolf names new CEO
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf has a new leader. ... Meow Wolf has a new leader. The Santa Fe-based arts collective announced that Jose Tolosa will become the new CEO. Tolosa worked with ViacomCBS ...
4
COVID-19 surge sends some schools back to remote learning
ABQnews Seeker
Campuses hit with shortages as staffers ... Campuses hit with shortages as staffers become infected
5
ABQ announces new vaccine rules for city employees
ABQnews Seeker
All current employees must be vaccinated ... All current employees must be vaccinated or show weekly tests
6
Lobo men blown out at UNLV
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos were dominated from ... The UNM Lobos were dominated from start to finish Tuesday night at UNLV, falling to 0-3 in Mountain West Conference play.
7
Cat conundrum over private sanctuary
Blogs
Sanctuary is 'not a prison,' woman ... Sanctuary is 'not a prison,' woman says
8
Sandia National Labs pauses its vaccine mandate
ABQnews Seeker
Some of its employees had filed ... Some of its employees had filed a lawsuit over the directive
9
Sandia spending reaches record $3.9 billion in fiscal year ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lab credits infrastructure projects, nuclear weapons ... Lab credits infrastructure projects, nuclear weapons programs for growth
10
Convicted robber suspected in more heists
ABQnews Seeker
Police say man, absconding from halfway ... Police say man, absconding from halfway house, hit 10 banks