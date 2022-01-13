 Governor removes state Game Commissioner - Albuquerque Journal

Governor removes state Game Commissioner

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A broken fence along the Brazos River in Rio Arriba County. The issue of non-navigable waterways and stream access has resurfaced after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham removed Jeremy Vesbach from the state Game Commission this week. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham removed a member of the New Mexico Game Commission this week, the latest change for a board wading through a water access controversy.

Jeremy Vesbach said he was not given a reason for his removal as a commissioner. But he said his positions on stream access and hunting licenses for public land clash with landowners who contributed to the governor’s election campaign.

“I’ll keep pushing for the same things I believe in, and I hold out hope that the governor will take the right stand about access to public water and public lands,” Vesbach told the Journal.

Jeremy Vesbach, former state Game Commissioner and western lands program director for Western Resource Advocates (Courtesy Western Resource Advocates)

A spokeswoman for the governor denied that the removal was spurred by Vesbach’s position on stream access.

Last year, Vesbach and the commission rejected five applications to certify waterway segments on private property as nonnavigable.

Vesbach said “denying access” to rivers and streams violates constitutional rights, and that fences in waterways which flow through private property are hazards.

“There’s just this incredible push to privatize hunting and fishing access to our public land and public water,” he said. “Our public lands are this amazing heritage, and we need to preserve equal access to them.”

Oral arguments are set for March 1 in a state Supreme Court case brought by the New Mexico Wildlife Federation and other groups seeking to overturn the nonnavigable rule.

Legal appeals from landowners seeking waterway certifications have been filed in lower courts.

Vesbach is the western lands program director for Western Resource Advocates. His commission term was set to expire at the end of this year.

A Jan. 11 letter from Lujan Grisham to Vesbach notified him of the early exit.

“I have chosen to exercise my authority under Article V, Section 5 of the New Mexico Constitution to remove you from your Governor-appointed position on the State Game Commission,” Lujan Grisham wrote. “… I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your service on the State Game Commission.”

Lujan Grisham spokesperson Nora Meyers Sackett disputed the suggestion that stream access was a motive in the decision.

“The commissioners are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the governor — while there was ultimately a disagreement of mission, we respect and appreciate Mr. Vesbach’s dedicated years of service and advocacy,” Sackett said in an email. “To be clear, Mr. Vesbach’s removal was wholly unrelated to any matters of stream access. We anticipate completing the commission shortly.”

Vesbach’s ousting leaves three vacancies on the seven-member body.

David Soules died in March 2021. Gail Cramer resigned in June 2021.

Lujan Grisham notified Joanna Prukop in 2020 that her term would not be renewed. The governor’s office cited “policy and style” differences.

Prukop said she believes her position against the nonnavigable waterway rule was the reason.

“In my opinion, Joanna was the most knowledgeable, qualified chair in the history of the Game Commission, and once she was removed it certainly wasn’t a surprise that I would follow,” Vesbach said.

The governor tapped Los Alamos National Laboratory employee Sharon Salazar Hickey for Prukop’s seat.

Lesli Allison, executive director of the Western Landowners Alliance, said that she couldn’t comment specifically on Vesbach’s removal. But she “appreciates (the governor) really trying to balance needs of different stakeholders.”

“We believe that the rules and regulations governing stream access in New Mexico have worked for decades and should remain in place as a nice balance of public rights and private rights,” Allison said.

The state should better support land managers in their efforts to protect wildlife habitat and restore watersheds, Allison said.

Vesbach was the New Mexico Wildlife Federation director for more than a decade. The organization called his removal “a deep blow to our state.”

“This move by the governor underscores again the need for real reform to insulate commissioners from undue political influence,” NMWF executive director Jesse Deubel said.

The commission will meet Friday at 9 a.m. in Santa Fe. Stream access legal cases will be discussed in executive session.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor removes state Game Commissioner
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham removed a ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham removed a member of the New Mexico Game Commission this week, the latest change for a board wading through a ...
2
Following fungi fantasies in Los Ranchos
ABQnews Seeker
Pandemic spurs a mushroom enthusiast to ... Pandemic spurs a mushroom enthusiast to leave his stressful job, pursue farming instead
3
Cyberattack shuts down Albuquerque Public Schools
ABQnews Seeker
A cyberattack against Albuquerque Public Schools ... A cyberattack against Albuquerque Public Schools prompted the state's largest district to cancel all classes districtwide on Thursday and possibly Friday. APS Superintendent Scott ...
4
Report: More time at home corresponds with higher home ...
ABQnews Seeker
Rocky Mountain communities where people spent ... Rocky Mountain communities where people spent the most time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, in ...
5
ExxonMobil to power Balloon Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
The next three Albuquerque International Balloon ... The next three Albuquerque International Balloon Fiestas are going to be powered by ExxonMobil. One of the worlds largest producers and refiners of petroleum ...
6
Meow Wolf names new CEO
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf has a new leader. ... Meow Wolf has a new leader. The Santa Fe-based arts collective announced that Jose Tolosa will become the new CEO. Tolosa worked with ViacomCBS ...
7
Man charged with giving Olympic athletes performance drugs
ABQnews Seeker
U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man ... U.S. prosecutors charged a Texas man on Wednesday with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes competing in last summer's Olympics in Tokyo, including the star ...
8
Sandia spending reaches record $3.9 billion in fiscal year ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lab credits infrastructure projects, nuclear weapons ... Lab credits infrastructure projects, nuclear weapons programs for growth
9
Emptying the Notebook: UNM's shrinking front court a big ...
ABQnews Seeker
Extra notes, quotes, stats, videos, tweets ... Extra notes, quotes, stats, videos, tweets and more from Tuesday night's UNM loss at UNLV.