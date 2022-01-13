 Valencia County commissioners pick school administrator for vacant House seat - Albuquerque Journal

Valencia County commissioners pick school administrator for vacant House seat

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

The state House gallery is shown in this June 2020 file photo. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Los Lunas schools administrator Brian Baca was picked Wednesday by Valencia County commissioners to fill a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives.

Baca, the deputy superintendent of the Los Lunas school district, was one of three applicants for the House District 8 seat previously held by Alonzo Baldonado, a Republican who retired at the end of last year.

He was ultimately chosen to serve out the year left on the two-year term Baldonado was elected to in 2020. Baca could then run for election to the seat in November.

The House district stretches from Los Lunas to Belen, primarily along the west side of the Rio Grande. Its boundaries will shift farther east into Peralta under a new House map approved during a special session on redistricting last month.

Several Republican lawmakers lauded the appointment of Baca, with Rep. Kelly Fajardo, R-Los Lunas, saying his educational background would make him a positive addition to the Legislature.

While the state Constitution bars state, county and federal government employees from serving in the Legislature, court rulings have established that teachers and school administrators can be legislators since school districts are not “arms” of the state.

“I am happy with the choice the Valencia County Commission made this evening, and am thankful that they were proactive in handling this search in order to ensure that our county has representation in the upcoming legislative session,” Fajardo said.

For his part, Baca told county commissioners he would lean on his education experience but acknowledged he would face a “steep learning curve” in the Legislature.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Baca, a Republican, means Democrats will hold a 45-24 advantage over Republicans in the House during the 30-day legislative session that begins next week. There is also one independent House member, Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Cyberattack shuts down Albuquerque Public Schools
ABQnews Seeker
A cyberattack against Albuquerque Public Schools ... A cyberattack against Albuquerque Public Schools prompted the state's largest district to cancel all classes districtwide on Thursday and possibly Friday. APS Superintendent Scott ...
2
ExxonMobil to power Balloon Fiesta
ABQnews Seeker
The next three Albuquerque International Balloon ... The next three Albuquerque International Balloon Fiestas are going to be powered by ExxonMobil. One of the worlds largest producers and refiners of petroleum ...
3
Meow Wolf names new CEO
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf has a new leader. ... Meow Wolf has a new leader. The Santa Fe-based arts collective announced that Jose Tolosa will become the new CEO. Tolosa worked with ViacomCBS ...
4
COVID-19 surge sends some schools back to remote learning
ABQnews Seeker
Campuses hit with shortages as staffers ... Campuses hit with shortages as staffers become infected
5
ABQ announces new vaccine rules for city employees
ABQnews Seeker
All current employees must be vaccinated ... All current employees must be vaccinated or show weekly tests
6
Lobo men blown out at UNLV
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos were dominated from ... The UNM Lobos were dominated from start to finish Tuesday night at UNLV, falling to 0-3 in Mountain West Conference play.
7
Cat conundrum over private sanctuary
Blogs
Sanctuary is 'not a prison,' woman ... Sanctuary is 'not a prison,' woman says
8
Sandia National Labs pauses its vaccine mandate
ABQnews Seeker
Some of its employees had filed ... Some of its employees had filed a lawsuit over the directive
9
Sandia spending reaches record $3.9 billion in fiscal year ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lab credits infrastructure projects, nuclear weapons ... Lab credits infrastructure projects, nuclear weapons programs for growth
10
Convicted robber suspected in more heists
ABQnews Seeker
Police say man, absconding from halfway ... Police say man, absconding from halfway house, hit 10 banks