 United bumps season opener back one day, won't clash with prep hoops - Albuquerque Journal

United bumps season opener back one day, won’t clash with prep hoops

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

Lots of Saturday home matches are exactly what New Mexico United president/CEO Peter Trevisani wanted to see for his club in 2022 – with one exception.

United is booked for at least 10 Saturday matches at Isotopes Park according to the USL Championship schedule released Wednesday.

That total no longer includes the team’s season-opener against Las Vegas Lights FC, which was announced last week to take place on Saturday, March 12, but now will be pushed back one day to Sunday, March 13.

The change was made to avoid a schedule conflict with the New Mexico Activities Association Basketball Championships, which will conclude March 12 with state finals at the Pit.

“We didn’t think asking New Mexicans to choose between supporting their local high school teams and cheering for the Black and Yellow was the right choice,” Trevisani said in a club release.

Moving United’s opener to Sunday also will allow it to be broadcast on radio. ESPN 101.7 (KQTM-FM) plans to carry all of United’s matches this season, but is also committed to broadcasting the prep basketball championships March 12.

KQTM president Joe O’Neill said Trevisani agreed to reschedule United’s opener as soon as he learned of the conflict.

“Peter wanted the focus to be on the kids,” O’Neill said.

Even with the Sunday opener, United’s home schedule features at least 12 weekend matches with one late-season date (vs. LA Galaxy II) yet to be determined. The team has four midweek home matches scheduled, down from six last season.

United drew an announced 7,727 fans per home match last season but averaged more than 9,000 for weekend matches despite various COVID-19 restrictions.

New Mexico will play a 34-match schedule this season with 17 home dates.

USL Championship clubs begin practice in early February with exhibition games starting shortly afterward.

Exhibition schedules have not yet been released.

STAYING AND GOING: United announced this week that defender Austin Yearwood will return for a fourth season with the club. Yearwood was credited with the USLC’s Goal of the Year for his June 16 tally against San Antonio last season.

Midfielder Saalih Muhammad and goalkeeper Philipp Beigl will not return for 2022.

Muhammad came to United on loan from Oakland Roots last season and is still under contract with Oakland.

Beigl signed with El Paso Locomotive FC this week.

 

NEW MEXICO UNITED

2022 schedule

Matches at home unless noted. Kickoff times TBA

March 13: Las Vegas Lights FC

March 19: at El Paso Locomotive

March 26: vs. Orange County SC

March 30: vs. Oakland Roots SC

April 16: at Phoenix Rising FC

April 23: vs. San Antonio FC

May 4: at Sacramento Republic FC

May 7: vs. San Diego Loyal SC

May 14: at Charleston Battery

May 21: vs. Phoenix Rising FC

May 28: at Indy Eleven

June 4: at Orange County SC

June 15: at Oakland Roots SC

June 22: vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

June 25: vs. Birmingham Legion FC

July 2: at Monterey Bay FC

July 9: vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

July 13: at FC Tulsa

July 16: vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

July 23: at Detroit City FC

July 31: at New York Red Bulls II

Aug. 3: vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Aug. 6: vs. Miami FC

Aug. 14: at LA Galaxy II

Aug. 17: vs. Memphis 901 FC

Aug. 20: vs. Monterey Bay FC

Aug. 27: at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sept. 2: vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Sept. 10: at Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

Sept. 18: at San Antonio FC

Sept. 30: at Las Vegas Lights FC

Oct. 9: at San Diego Loyal SC

Oct. 15: vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

TBD: vs. LA Galaxy II


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Lobo women brace for clash in styles Thursday at ...
College
There's more than one way to ... There's more than one way to win a conference title.A case in point was last season's ...
2
United bumps season opener back one day, won't clash ...
Featured Sports
Lots of Saturday home matches are ... Lots of Saturday home matches are exactly what New Mexico United president/CEO Peter Trevisani wante ...
3
The ring is full circle: Holm would consider a ...
Boxing/MMA
Holly Holm hasn't fought in more ... Holly Holm hasn't fought in more than 14 months. Currently rehabbing a knee injury, she has nothing ...
4
Yanks' Balkovec, former UNM softball player, lives 'American dream' ...
Featured Sports
Rachel Balkovec is aware of the ... Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and ...
5
Emptying the Notebook: UNM's shrinking front court a big ...
ABQnews Seeker
Extra notes, quotes, stats, videos, tweets ... Extra notes, quotes, stats, videos, tweets and more from Tuesday night's UNM loss at UNLV.
6
Lobo men blown out at UNLV
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos were dominated from ... The UNM Lobos were dominated from start to finish Tuesday night at UNLV, falling to 0-3 in Mountain West Conference play.
7
Sports Speak Up! On UNM (men's and women's) hoops ...
Featured Sports
IT APPEARS as though the UNM ... IT APPEARS as though the UNM women's basketball team will have to carry the torch to Las Vegas to motivate Lobo fans to head ...
8
Change in plans: Lobos will host Boise State, not ...
College
One game gone. One game added. ... One game gone. One game added. Saturday's scheduled San Diego State game in the Pit has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns on the ...
9
UNLV road game presents challenges beyond Pitino's absence
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos, without their head ... The UNM Lobos, without their head coach who stayed in Albuquerque due to COVID-19, take on the UNLV Runnin' Rebels in Las Vegas, Nevada, ...