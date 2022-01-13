United bumps season opener back one day, won’t clash with prep hoops

Lots of Saturday home matches are exactly what New Mexico United president/CEO Peter Trevisani wanted to see for his club in 2022 – with one exception.

United is booked for at least 10 Saturday matches at Isotopes Park according to the USL Championship schedule released Wednesday.

That total no longer includes the team’s season-opener against Las Vegas Lights FC, which was announced last week to take place on Saturday, March 12, but now will be pushed back one day to Sunday, March 13.

The change was made to avoid a schedule conflict with the New Mexico Activities Association Basketball Championships, which will conclude March 12 with state finals at the Pit.

“We didn’t think asking New Mexicans to choose between supporting their local high school teams and cheering for the Black and Yellow was the right choice,” Trevisani said in a club release.

Moving United’s opener to Sunday also will allow it to be broadcast on radio. ESPN 101.7 (KQTM-FM) plans to carry all of United’s matches this season, but is also committed to broadcasting the prep basketball championships March 12.

KQTM president Joe O’Neill said Trevisani agreed to reschedule United’s opener as soon as he learned of the conflict.

“Peter wanted the focus to be on the kids,” O’Neill said.

Even with the Sunday opener, United’s home schedule features at least 12 weekend matches with one late-season date (vs. LA Galaxy II) yet to be determined. The team has four midweek home matches scheduled, down from six last season.

United drew an announced 7,727 fans per home match last season but averaged more than 9,000 for weekend matches despite various COVID-19 restrictions.

New Mexico will play a 34-match schedule this season with 17 home dates.

USL Championship clubs begin practice in early February with exhibition games starting shortly afterward.

Exhibition schedules have not yet been released.

STAYING AND GOING: United announced this week that defender Austin Yearwood will return for a fourth season with the club. Yearwood was credited with the USLC’s Goal of the Year for his June 16 tally against San Antonio last season.

Midfielder Saalih Muhammad and goalkeeper Philipp Beigl will not return for 2022.

Muhammad came to United on loan from Oakland Roots last season and is still under contract with Oakland.

Beigl signed with El Paso Locomotive FC this week.

NEW MEXICO UNITED

2022 schedule

Matches at home unless noted. Kickoff times TBA

March 13: Las Vegas Lights FC

March 19: at El Paso Locomotive

March 26: vs. Orange County SC

March 30: vs. Oakland Roots SC

April 16: at Phoenix Rising FC

April 23: vs. San Antonio FC

May 4: at Sacramento Republic FC

May 7: vs. San Diego Loyal SC

May 14: at Charleston Battery

May 21: vs. Phoenix Rising FC

May 28: at Indy Eleven

June 4: at Orange County SC

June 15: at Oakland Roots SC

June 22: vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

June 25: vs. Birmingham Legion FC

July 2: at Monterey Bay FC

July 9: vs. Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

July 13: at FC Tulsa

July 16: vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

July 23: at Detroit City FC

July 31: at New York Red Bulls II

Aug. 3: vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Aug. 6: vs. Miami FC

Aug. 14: at LA Galaxy II

Aug. 17: vs. Memphis 901 FC

Aug. 20: vs. Monterey Bay FC

Aug. 27: at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sept. 2: vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Sept. 10: at Rio Grande Valley FC Toros

Sept. 18: at San Antonio FC

Sept. 30: at Las Vegas Lights FC

Oct. 9: at San Diego Loyal SC

Oct. 15: vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

TBD: vs. LA Galaxy II