 APD investigating homicide in Southwest Albuquerque

APD investigating homicide in Southwest Albuquerque

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police officers investigate a homicide on the 7800 block of Rainwater SW, near Unser and Arenal. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

A man was shot and killed in Southwest Albuquerque Wednesday evening, and police are looking for his killer.

Daren DeAguero, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Rainwater Road just after 7 p.m. after authorities received a frantic call from the victim’s daughter reporting the shooting. He said the man died at the scene.

“The offender fled the residence before officers arrived and is outstanding,” DeAguero said.

Authorities have not yet said what led to the shooting or released the age of the victim.


