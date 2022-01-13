 'One of a kind': Former AP reporter Mike Cochran dies at 85 - Albuquerque Journal

‘One of a kind’: Former AP reporter Mike Cochran dies at 85

By Jamie Stengle / Associated Press

DALLAS — Mike Cochran, who during a nearly 40-year career with The Associated Press told the stories of Texas’ larger-than-life characters with his rich and detailed writing, and who ended up serving as a pallbearer for Lee Harvey Oswald while covering the presidential assassin’s funeral, has died. He was 85.

Cochran died late Tuesday night after a long battle with cancer, said longtime friend and former AP executive John O. Lumpkin.

“He made journalism a calling and, more often than not, fun,” said Lumpkin, the AP’s former vice president for newspaper markets and a former Dallas chief of bureau.

Lumpkin said Cochran was “no one-trick pony,” noting he covered everything from sports to politics to natural disasters. “One of a kind, for sure. A legend, no question,” Lumpkin said.

As part of the AP’s coverage of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas in 1963, Cochran wrote a first-person account of how he came to be a pallbearer for Oswald. With no mourners present aside from a few of Oswald’s family members, the task of carrying his coffin fell to the reporters covering the funeral.

“I was among the first they asked, my reply not just ‘No!’ but ‘Hell no!” he wrote in the 2013 story. “Then Preston McGraw of United Press International stepped forward and volunteered, and with my top competition for scoops accepting the duty, I realized my error and joined McGraw and other reporters.”

Cochran, who had covered Kennedy’s visit to Fort Worth just before Kennedy was killed in Dallas, wrote that his reporting on the assassination continued for years as he interviewed Oswald’s widow and mother, investigated conspiracy theories and wrote anniversary stories.

On one anniversary, he recalled approaching Oswald’s widow, Marina, at her house. She told him she was “no longer news” but he mentioned his role as a pallbearer and she invited him in. Several hours later, they were “still talking and smoking,” he wrote.

“He was so likable and he had that quality that a good reporter has, where he was not intimidating at all,” said Barry Bedlan, AP’s director of text and new markets products. “In fact, he brought down your guard, he brought down everyone’s guard with his own kind of sense of humor and his warm presence that he could get anyone to tell him about anything,”

Over the years, his subjects included Cullen Davis, an oil tycoon acquitted at trial after being accused in a shooting at his mansion that killed his 12-year-old stepdaughter and his estranged wife’s boyfriend.

Cochran, known for his descriptive writing, began his 1996 story marking the 20th anniversary of the killings at the Davis mansion with this line: “The murderous ‘man in black’ appeared at the remote Cullen Davis mansion that steamy summer night wearing a woman’s black wig and carrying a .38 revolver.”

He covered flamboyant swindler Billie Sol Estes throughout the 1970s and 1980s, writing about how Estes made millions of dollars in phony fertilizer tanks. Cochran noted in the AP obituary for Estes in 2013, “how many city slickers from New York or Chicago can make a fortune selling phantom cow manure?”

“Billie Sol was a character’s character,” Cochran told The AP. “I spent literally years chasing him in and out of prison and around the state as he pulled off all kinds of memorable shenanigans.”

Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Cochran grew up in the West Texas town of Stamford and graduated from what is now the University of North Texas in Denton.

He began his career at newspapers in Denton and Abilene before joining the AP in 1960 in Dallas and opening the AP’s Fort Worth bureau the next year. He retired from AP in 1999 and then went on to work for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for five more years.

He also wrote several books, including “Texas vs. Davis,” about the murder case against Davis, and “Claytie,” which details the life of Clayton Williams, a colorful Texas oilman and philanthropist whose 1990 run for governor was derailed after joking about rape and acknowledging he went a year without paying income taxes.

Cochran was inducted into the Texas Newspaper Foundation Hall of Fame in 2018. He won numerous awards over his career, including Star Reporter of the Year from the Headliners Foundation, the top individual award given annually to a Texas journalist.

“He won a trunk load of journalism awards but he cared more about his readers, his sources and his friends,” Lumpkin said.

He’s survived by his wife, Sondra, son, John Shannon Cochran, daughter, Kendyl Arnold, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held Jan. 29 in Fort Worth.

___

This story has been updated to correct the first name of Billie Sol Estes to Billie instead of Billy.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
School's out as cyberattack forces APS to cancel classes
ABQnews Seeker
Superintendent says IT department has been ... Superintendent says IT department has been fighting intrusions for weeks
2
APD investigating 2 separate overnight homicides
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say two men were ... Albuquerque police say two men were shot to death just hours apart in separate incidents on Wednesday night. The first shooting occurred shortly after ...
3
Documents: Dow failed to obey court order in ethics ...
ABQnews Seeker
'I'm not apologizing for trying to ... 'I'm not apologizing for trying to help my community EVER,' she said
4
High court suspends ABQ lawyer for disputing judge's impartiality
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney's statements struck 'at the heart ... Attorney's statements struck 'at the heart of the integrity' of judiciary, state counsel says
5
ExxonMobil to power next 3 Balloon Fiestas
ABQnews Seeker
The next three Albuquerque International Balloon ... The next three Albuquerque International Balloon Fiestas are going to be powered by ExxonMobil. One of the worlds largest producers and refiners of petroleum ...
6
NM ranks fourth in US for COVID deaths per ...
ABQnews Seeker
State reports 28 additional fatalities, 6,900 ... State reports 28 additional fatalities, 6,900 new cases
7
'Rust' armorer suing weapons supplier for film
ABQnews Seeker
Live rounds were found on movie ... Live rounds were found on movie set after cinematographer was fatally shot
8
Governor removes member from state Game Commission
ABQnews Seeker
Removal points up stream access policy ... Removal points up stream access policy
9
Valencia County commissioners pick school administrator for vacant House ...
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lunas schools administrator Brian Baca ... Los Lunas schools administrator Brian Baca was picked Wednesday by Valencia County commissioners to fill a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives. ...
10
Meow Wolf names new CEO
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf has a new leader. ... Meow Wolf has a new leader. The Santa Fe-based arts collective announced that Jose Tolosa will become the new CEO. Tolosa worked with ViacomCBS ...