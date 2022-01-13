 Tucson police: Teen boy accused of fatally stabbing his mom - Albuquerque Journal

Tucson police: Teen boy accused of fatally stabbing his mom

By Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother, Tucson police said Wednesday.

They said the teenage and his 60-year-old mom apparently got into an argument before the stabbing occurred Tuesday night.

The wounded woman went to a neighbor’s house to ask for help and the neighbor called 911.

Police said the woman was rushed to a hospital where she later died. Her name wasn’t immediately available.

The teen was arrested and booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder, according to police.

The name of the boy was being withheld because of his age.


