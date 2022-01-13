Police: Father arrested in accidental shooting of 2-year-old

PHOENIX — Authorities say a Phoenix man has been arrested in an accidental shooting that killed his 2-year-old son at the family’s apartment.

Jail records and police say Joshua Lewis, 29, was jailed Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of child abuse-reckless in the Wednesday afternoon shooting death of 2-year-old Kayden Lewis.

A police statement said the father was arrested after investigators learned he kept a loaded gun in a location accessible to the child.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Lewis who could comment on the allegations.