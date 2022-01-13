 Police: Father arrested in accidental shooting of 2-year-old - Albuquerque Journal

Police: Father arrested in accidental shooting of 2-year-old

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Authorities say a Phoenix man has been arrested in an accidental shooting that killed his 2-year-old son at the family’s apartment.

Jail records and police say Joshua Lewis, 29, was jailed Thursday after being arrested on suspicion of child abuse-reckless in the Wednesday afternoon shooting death of 2-year-old Kayden Lewis.

A police statement said the father was arrested after investigators learned he kept a loaded gun in a location accessible to the child.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Lewis who could comment on the allegations.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Colorado Legislature plans to tackle rising costs, crime
Around the Region
The Colorado Legislature reconvened Wednesday for ... The Colorado Legislature reconvened Wednesday for its 2022 session with both majority Democrats and minority Republicans promising legislation to tackle the state's increasing unaffordability ...
2
Tucson police: Teen boy accused of fatally stabbing his ...
Around the Region
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested ... A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother, Tucson police said Wednesday. They said the teenage and ...
3
Arizona lawmakers urge Ducey to use war power at ...
Around the Region
A group of Republican state lawmakers ... A group of Republican state lawmakers and two former Trump administration officials called Wednesday on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to use war powers to ...
4
Hopi, DPS agree to work together to police reservation
Around the Region
The Hopi Tribe and the Arizona ... The Hopi Tribe and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have agreed to work together to better police the reservation. The two signed a ...
5
Tucson man gets prison for stalking a justice of ...
Around the Region
A Tucson landlord has been sentenced ... A Tucson landlord has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison for stalking a Pima County justice of the peace last year. Prosecutors ...
6
ExxonMobil to power next 3 Balloon Fiestas
ABQnews Seeker
The next three Albuquerque International Balloon ... The next three Albuquerque International Balloon Fiestas are going to be powered by ExxonMobil. One of the worlds largest producers and refiners of petroleum ...
7
Vehicle theft suspect killed by police in suburban Denver
Around the Region
A person suspected of stealing a ... A person suspected of stealing a vehicle was shot and killed by police in suburban Denver Wednesday after brandishing a large knife, police said. ...
8
Arizona health officials say 'mild' omicron still a risk
Around the Region
Hospital officials and public health experts ... Hospital officials and public health experts in Arizona are warning against dismissing omicron because of its reputation for being a less severe COVID-19 variant. ...
9
Report: 2 planes aborted runway approaches before 1 crashed
Around the Region
A single-engine plane that crashed Dec. ... A single-engine plane that crashed Dec. 22 near a rural Arizona airport, killing the pilot and his passenger, had just aborted an approach because ...