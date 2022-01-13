Cyberattack to keep APS schools closed Friday

Albuquerque Public Schools will remain closed a second day on Friday while the district investigates and restores its computer system, which was compromised in a cyberattack.

Teachers and administrators on Wednesday discovered that their student information system had been hacked. The system is used to take and track attendance, contact families in emergencies, and assure that students are picked up from school by authorized adults.

APS officials declined to say if this was a ransomware attack and if the hackers made demands.

APS schools and offices will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and officials said in an update to parents that they expect to re-open schools on Tuesday.

Athletics and other extracurricular activities are expected to continue as scheduled, although meals will not be available.

The district’s administrative offices will remain open Friday, and essential school employees are also expected to report to work.

The Public Education Department said no other state school districts appear to have been targeted, and the FBI said the attack on APS does not appear to be related to a recent cyberattack on the Bernalillo County government computer system.