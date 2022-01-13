‘Hamilton’ lottery tickets available Jan. 14

“Hamilton” is almost here.

Producer Jeffrey Seller, Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico are holding a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Jan. 25, at Popejoy Hall.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and will close at noon Thursday, Jan. 20, for tickets to performances Jan. 25-30.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

According to Popejoy, there will be 40 tickets for every performance that will be $10 in the lottery.

Those interested can enter by downloading the official “Hamilton” app.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1-4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification.

Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

Here are some rules:

· No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

· Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

· Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

· Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

· Lottery tickets void if resold.

· All times listed are in the local time zone.

· Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.