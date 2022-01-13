 'Hamilton' lottery tickets available Jan. 14 - Albuquerque Journal

‘Hamilton’ lottery tickets available Jan. 14

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The cast of “Hamilton” will perform at Popejoy Hall from Jan. 25-Feb. 13, 2022. (Courtesy of Joan Marcus)

“Hamilton” is almost here.

Producer Jeffrey Seller, Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico are holding a digital lottery for “Hamilton” tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Jan. 25, at Popejoy Hall.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each.

The lottery will first open at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14, and will close at noon Thursday, Jan. 20, for tickets to performances Jan. 25-30.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances.

According to Popejoy, there will be 40 tickets for every performance that will be $10 in the lottery.

Those interested can enter by downloading the official “Hamilton” app.

Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1-4 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification.

Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

Here are some rules:

· No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

· Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

· Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

· Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

· Lottery tickets void if resold.

· All times listed are in the local time zone.

· Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Hamilton' lottery tickets available Jan. 14
ABQnews Seeker
'Hamilton' is almost here. Producer Jeffrey ... 'Hamilton' is almost here. Producer Jeffrey Seller, Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico are holding a digital lottery for 'Hamilton' tickets ...
2
Cyberattack to keep APS schools closed Friday
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Public Schools will remain closed ... Albuquerque Public Schools will remain closed a second day on Friday while the district investigates and restores its computer system, which was compromised in ...
3
APD homicide detectives investigating 3 separate overnight deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say two men were ... Albuquerque police say two men were shot to death just hours apart in separate incidents on Wednesday night and a third victim was found ...
4
High court suspends ABQ lawyer for disputing judge's impartiality
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney's statements struck 'at the heart ... Attorney's statements struck 'at the heart of the integrity' of judiciary, state counsel says
5
Documents: Dow failed to obey court order in ethics ...
ABQnews Seeker
'I'm not apologizing for trying to ... 'I'm not apologizing for trying to help my community EVER,' she said
6
'Rust' armorer suing weapons supplier for film
ABQnews Seeker
Live rounds were found on movie ... Live rounds were found on movie set after cinematographer was fatally shot
7
Valencia County commissioners pick school administrator for vacant House ...
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lunas schools administrator Brian Baca ... Los Lunas schools administrator Brian Baca was picked Wednesday by Valencia County commissioners to fill a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives. ...
8
Governor removes member from state Game Commission
ABQnews Seeker
Removal points up stream access policy ... Removal points up stream access policy
9
NM ranks fourth in US for COVID deaths per ...
ABQnews Seeker
State reports 28 additional fatalities, 6,900 ... State reports 28 additional fatalities, 6,900 new cases