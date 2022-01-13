BSCO IDs decomposed body found in North Valley

Detectives released the name of a woman found slain near a ditch bank earlier this month in the North Valley.

Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, identified the woman as Sara Llamas, 35.

She did not say how Llamas died or give any other details. BCSO is investigating the death as a homicide.

On Jan. 5 deputies responded around 10:15 p.m. to a report of human remains behind the 2300 block of Dietz Farm NW, near Montaño and Rio Grande. Deputies found the decomposing body of Llama in the area.

Fuller said anyone with information on the case is asked to call a BCSO detective at (505) 263-0881.