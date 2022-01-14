NM organizations awarded $530,000 in arts grants

Twenty-four New Mexico-based organizations are receiving grants from the National Endowment for the Arts.

During the first round of grants, NEA awarded 1,248 grants across the country with a total of more than $28 million. These are funds in the Grants for Arts Projects category.

Grants for the New Mexico organizations ranged from $10,000 to $75,000.

The Santa Fe Opera and the National Institute of Flamenco both are receiving $75,000.

The New Mexico organizations combined for a total of $530,000.

One of the grantees is Western New Mexico University in Silver City, where the $15,000 will be used for its ¡Fiesta Latina! event.

The summer event is a celebration of the region’s Latin American heritage, customs and traditions often includes traditional children’s activities, a tequila tasting, a charro show and a juried artisan mercado featuring traditional folk-art from 30 artisans from across Mexico and the United States.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support arts projects like this one from Western New Mexico University that help support the community’s creative economy,” said NEA Acting Chair Ann Eilers. “WNMU Cultural Affairs in Silver City New Mexico is among the arts organizations nationwide that are using the arts as a source of strength, a path to well-being, and providing access and opportunity for people to connect and find joy through the arts.”

The Santa Fe Film Institute is also an awardee of a $20,000 grant from the NEA. The grant will help support the Santa Fe Independent Film Festival.

It is the third consecutive year that NEA has recognized SFFI’s creative and cultural impact with a grant award.

“It is meaningful for both local filmmakers and film artists worldwide for Santa Fe Film Institute to receive this support,” said Liesette Paisner Bailey, SFiFF executive director. “The fantastic projects, and world-class screenings that make up SFiFF’s public programming, reflect the organization’s commitment to the arts and artists.”

Here is a list of all grantees:

Albuquerque

516 ARTS — $20,000

AMP Concerts — $10,000

Ethos Literacy — $10,000

Friends of the Orphan Signs — $10,000

National Institute of Flamenco — $75,000

University of New Mexico Main Campus — $30,000

Working Classroom, Inc. — $10,000

Angel Fire

Music at Angel Fire, Inc. — $10,000

Las Cruces

New Mexico Advocates for the Arts Inc. — $10,000

Las Vegas

City of Las Vegas, New Mexico — $10,000

Placitas

Avokado Artists, Inc. — $10,000

Roswell

Roswell Artist-in-Residence Foundation — $15,000

Santa Fe

Axle Projects, Inc. — $10,000

Indigenousways — $30,000

Parallel Studios Inc. (aka Currents New Media) — $20,000

Ralph T. Coe Foundation for the Arts — $20,000

Santa Fe Art Institute — $15,000

Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival Ltd. — $35,000

Santa Fe Desert Chorale — $20,000

Santa Fe Film Institute — $20,000

Santa Fe Opera — $75,000

Silver City

Western New Mexico University — $15,000

Taos

Paseo Project — $25,000

Zuni

Zuni Youth Enrichment Project — $25,000