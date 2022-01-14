 Michigan DB announces transfer to New Mexico State - Albuquerque Journal

Michigan DB announces transfer to New Mexico State

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

Andre Seldon Jr., a former four-star cornerback from Belleville, Michigan, tweeted on Thursday that he is transferring to New Mexico State from Michigan. He tweeted a photo of himself in Aggie football gear with the desert in the background and the caption “Welcome to the desert.”

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 173 pounds, Seldon appeared in one game each in 2020 and 2021. He didn’t dress for the Big Ten championship win over Iowa or the team’s semifinal playoff loss to Georgia.

The website WolverinesWire said that Seldon has four years of eligibility. It said his 2020 season at Michigan was derailed by COVID-19 and “Changes in the defensive staff likely didn’t help the next year, as well as perhaps undisclosed injuries.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Michigan DB announces transfer to New Mexico State
College
Andre Seldon Jr., a former four-star ... Andre Seldon Jr., a former four-star cornerback from Belleville, Michigan, tweeted on Thursday that he is transferring to New Mexico State from Michigan. He ...
2
Lobo women brace for clash in styles Thursday at ...
College
There's more than one way to ... There's more than one way to win a conference title.A case in point was last season's ...
3
Yanks' Balkovec, former UNM softball player, lives 'American dream' ...
Featured Sports
Rachel Balkovec is aware of the ... Rachel Balkovec is aware of the negativity in her social media feeds and tries to leave it there. Her sisters see it, too, and ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: UNM's shrinking front court a big ...
ABQnews Seeker
Extra notes, quotes, stats, videos, tweets ... Extra notes, quotes, stats, videos, tweets and more from Tuesday night's UNM loss at UNLV.
5
Lobo men blown out at UNLV
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos were dominated from ... The UNM Lobos were dominated from start to finish Tuesday night at UNLV, falling to 0-3 in Mountain West Conference play.
6
Change in plans: Lobos will host Boise State, not ...
College
One game gone. One game added. ... One game gone. One game added. Saturday's scheduled San Diego State game in the Pit has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns on the ...
7
UNLV road game presents challenges beyond Pitino's absence
ABQnews Seeker
The UNM Lobos, without their head ... The UNM Lobos, without their head coach who stayed in Albuquerque due to COVID-19, take on the UNLV Runnin' Rebels in Las Vegas, Nevada, ...
8
'Super senior' De La Cerda has a super week, ...
College
Jaedyn De La Cerda's decision to ... Jaedyn De La Cerda's decision to come back for her "super" senior season of colleg ...
9
Women's Basketball: UNM finds spark in fourth quarter to ...
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball team found another new way to win a game Sunday at the Pit. Trailing after three quarters, ...