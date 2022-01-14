Michigan DB announces transfer to New Mexico State

Andre Seldon Jr., a former four-star cornerback from Belleville, Michigan, tweeted on Thursday that he is transferring to New Mexico State from Michigan. He tweeted a photo of himself in Aggie football gear with the desert in the background and the caption “Welcome to the desert.”

Listed at 5-foot-8 and 173 pounds, Seldon appeared in one game each in 2020 and 2021. He didn’t dress for the Big Ten championship win over Iowa or the team’s semifinal playoff loss to Georgia.

The website WolverinesWire said that Seldon has four years of eligibility. It said his 2020 season at Michigan was derailed by COVID-19 and “Changes in the defensive staff likely didn’t help the next year, as well as perhaps undisclosed injuries.”