 Free coloring book helps teach pueblo culture - Albuquerque Journal

Free coloring book helps teach pueblo culture

By Journal Staff Report

A woman looks over the new Tewa Coloring Book available online and at the Poeh Cultural Center. (Photo courtesy KOAT-TV)

A new, free coloring book is helping young New Mexicans learn about pueblo culture.

KOAT-TV will feature the story behind the coloring book Friday as part of its “Good News File” series.

The Poeh Cultural Center in Pojoaque created the Tewa Coloring Book in a bid to engage more kids in learning about Tewa culture.

“We came up with this idea of a coloring book that we can hand out and make available online,” said Karl Duncan, Poeh Cultural Center executive director. “So we worked with different artists, one from each of the six Tewa tribes here: Santa Clara, San Ildefonso, Tesuque, Pojoaque, Ohkay Owingeh and Nambé. We were able to put together this amazing coloring book of illustrations.”

The book is available at the center or can be downloaded from their website, poehcenter.org.

Inside the book, children will find unique New Mexican drawings created by 17 different pueblo artists.

“Hopefully, it inspires a new generation of artists as these kids are coloring new pottery designs, different dancers or different landscapes from around here,” Duncan said.

The book isn’t just for children. Adults are enjoying it, too, among them elders who appreciate how the book is helping to preserve their culture.

“When they go through the stories, they may point to a pot and saying it in a different Tewa language, or a different design or animals, or a landscape figure or object, and they’re able to teach with this book,” Duncan said. “On top of this being a fun activity book for kids, and being able to engage, they’re able to share language.”

The coloring book was sponsored by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian Community Loans program in partnership with the Di Wae Powa: They Came Back project.

“The Good News Files” is a collaboration among KOAT-TV, News Radio KKOB and the Journal, with each entity taking turns featuring stories that make you smile.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Free coloring book helps teach pueblo culture
ABQnews Seeker
Book contains illustrations by 17 local ... Book contains illustrations by 17 local artists, including one each from the six Tewa tribes
2
House Dem leaders change plans on land grant panel
ABQnews Seeker
Speaker announces new panel to effectively ... Speaker announces new panel to effectively replace one dissolved
3
Cyberattack on APS keeps schools closed a second day
ABQnews Seeker
Experts are reinforcing safety of computer ... Experts are reinforcing safety of computer system, district says
4
Detectives investigate 3 ABQ homicides in 12 hours
ABQnews Seeker
Two men were shot dead in ... Two men were shot dead in separate incidents, and a third person was found lifeless in an alley
5
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court has stopped a ... The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation's COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at ...
6
ABQ real estate industry grappling with ransomware fallout
ABQnews Seeker
County has not yet said when ... County has not yet said when its systems will be back online
7
Military medical team to be deployed in NM hospitals
ABQnews Seeker
Biden sends personnel to six states ... Biden sends personnel to six states as virus rages
8
Helpless at home -- Pitino, Jans have tough game ...
ABQnews Seeker
Benched with COVID, game nights at ... Benched with COVID, game nights at home away from their teams were not fun experiences for UNM's Richard Pitino or NMSU's Chris Jans.
9
Governor's four proposals 'get tough on crime'
ABQnews Seeker
Defense attorneys say legislative package will ... Defense attorneys say legislative package will do little to make New Mexico safer