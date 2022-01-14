 COVID cancels annual march to honor MLK - Albuquerque Journal

COVID cancels annual march to honor MLK

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

The annual march to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. has been canceled due to concerns about the growing surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant.

Held on the Saturday prior to Martin Luther King Day, participants walk from the intersection of MLK Avenue and University NE, west on MLK Avenue to Civic Plaza, where a program is presented by a host of public speakers.

The event is sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. State Commission and the city of Albuquerque.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency bus will still be at Civic Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to administer vaccines and on-site COVID-19 tests. Free parking will be available on 3rd and Marquette.


