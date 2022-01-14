Puppies saved by sleight of hand

Third in a series.

I didn’t know it at the time, but, for a boxer to compete in the conformation ring, at least two-thirds of its coloring must be brindle or fawn. As I carefully delivered our anesthetized patient Lila’s groggy puppies by cesarean, infant No. 3 landed in the hands of veterinary nurse Bobbi.

Our client, Gretchen Adler, was busy reviving the pupster I had handed her a few minutes earlier. As Bobbi pulled the placenta off the youngster in her hands, we heard a clear order, “Let the white ones die.” Had I heard that right? So I replied, “Excuse me?” And Ms. Adler retorted, “White boxers are not allowed in the show ring. My dogs always produce a few. We put them down.” Clearly, the matter was not open to debate.

Failing to revive healthy creatures just wasn’t part of our practice culture. I knew Bobbi and my partner Dr. Virginia Vader well. We immediately exchanged subtle facial expressions, sharing our collective decision. Bobbi gently put her white puppy in the waste basket.

I quickly fished out the next baby, luckily fawn and white, and handed it to Bobbi. She examined it quickly and stated with remarkable aplomb, “Dr. Nichol, I’m taking this one to treatment for supplemental oxygen.” I was quickly ready with another, a brindle and white, which I handed to Ms. Adler. With our client now preoccupied with two wet wrigglers, Bobbi swept out of the room. Her sleight of hand with the waste basket was worthy of an Oscar.

Of the nine puppies, three were white. I passed each of them to my people, who repeated the ruse as though we had rehearsed it. As I tied the last suture, Dr. Vader switched off the anesthetic, allowing Lila to breathe pure oxygen until she was coherent enough to join her brood of six. I chatted about puppy-raising with our client, while Bobbi and Virginia busily cared for the three trash can kids elsewhere in the clinic.

Next week: Ethics under duress? Did the breeder know?

