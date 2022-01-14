 Puppies saved by sleight of hand - Albuquerque Journal

Puppies saved by sleight of hand

By Dr. Jeff Nichol/For the Journal

Third in a series.

I didn’t know it at the time, but, for a boxer to compete in the conformation ring, at least two-thirds of its coloring must be brindle or fawn. As I carefully delivered our anesthetized patient Lila’s groggy puppies by cesarean, infant No. 3 landed in the hands of veterinary nurse Bobbi.

Our client, Gretchen Adler, was busy reviving the pupster I had handed her a few minutes earlier. As Bobbi pulled the placenta off the youngster in her hands, we heard a clear order, “Let the white ones die.” Had I heard that right? So I replied, “Excuse me?” And Ms. Adler retorted, “White boxers are not allowed in the show ring. My dogs always produce a few. We put them down.” Clearly, the matter was not open to debate.

Failing to revive healthy creatures just wasn’t part of our practice culture. I knew Bobbi and my partner Dr. Virginia Vader well. We immediately exchanged subtle facial expressions, sharing our collective decision. Bobbi gently put her white puppy in the waste basket.

I quickly fished out the next baby, luckily fawn and white, and handed it to Bobbi. She examined it quickly and stated with remarkable aplomb, “Dr. Nichol, I’m taking this one to treatment for supplemental oxygen.” I was quickly ready with another, a brindle and white, which I handed to Ms. Adler. With our client now preoccupied with two wet wrigglers, Bobbi swept out of the room. Her sleight of hand with the waste basket was worthy of an Oscar.

Of the nine puppies, three were white. I passed each of them to my people, who repeated the ruse as though we had rehearsed it. As I tied the last suture, Dr. Vader switched off the anesthetic, allowing Lila to breathe pure oxygen until she was coherent enough to join her brood of six. I chatted about puppy-raising with our client, while Bobbi and Virginia busily cared for the three trash can kids elsewhere in the clinic.

Next week: Ethics under duress? Did the breeder know?

JOIN THE GROUP: For help with behavior problems, you can sign up for a Zoom Group Conference on my website, drjeffnichol.com.

Dr. Jeff Nichol is a residency-trained veterinary behaviorist. He provides consultations in person and in groups via Zoom (505-792-5131). Each week, he shares a blog and a Facebook Live video to help bring out the best in pets and their people. Sign up at no charge at drjeffnichol.com. Post pet questions on facebook.com/drjeffnichol or by mail to 4000 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
ABQ real estate industry grappling with ransomware fallout
ABQnews Seeker
County has not yet said when ... County has not yet said when its systems will be back online
2
Military medical team to be deployed in NM hospitals
ABQnews Seeker
Biden sends personnel to six states ... Biden sends personnel to six states as virus rages
3
Governor's four proposals 'get tough on crime'
ABQnews Seeker
Defense attorneys say legislative package will ... Defense attorneys say legislative package will do little to make New Mexico safer
4
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court has stopped a ... The Supreme Court has stopped a major push by the Biden administration to boost the nation's COVID-19 vaccination rate, a requirement that employees at ...
5
BSCO IDs decomposed body found in North Valley
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives released the name of a ... Detectives released the name of a woman found slain near a ditch bank earlier this month in the North Valley. Jayme Fuller, a Bernalillo ...
6
COVID cancels annual march to honor MLK
ABQnews Seeker
The annual march to honor the ... The annual march to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. has been canceled due to concerns about the growing surge of the ...
7
Cyberattack on APS keeps schools closed a second day
ABQnews Seeker
Experts are reinforcing safety of computer ... Experts are reinforcing safety of computer system, district says
8
House Dem leaders change plans on land grant panel
ABQnews Seeker
Speaker announces new panel to effectively ... Speaker announces new panel to effectively replace one dissolved
9
Free coloring book helps teach pueblo culture
ABQnews Seeker
Book contains illustrations by 17 local ... Book contains illustrations by 17 local artists, including one each from the six Tewa tribes
10
Coalition urges NM to use federal funds for cash ...
ABQnews Seeker
Leaders argue unspent stimulus money should ... Leaders argue unspent stimulus money should benefit immigrant communities