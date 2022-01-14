$80M cancer center planned for Santa Fe

SANTA FE — A 72,000 square-foot, $80 million Regional Cancer Center will be built on the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center campus here, the hospital’s board announced Friday.

“This new state of the art building and location will ensure a patient-first, fully integrated cancer program that ensures patients can receive all their cancer care in one location, with expanded clinical support services,” the announcement said.

The new building is expected to be operational in 2024. According to the announcement, the center will provide advanced treatments and therapies and access to the latest diagnostic technology.

“The center will also include multi-disciplinary clinics including integrative medicine, palliative care, research, geriatric oncology, a breast cancer program, molecular medicine and an immunotherapy center,” the hospital said

Christus will continue its relationship with Mayo Clinic as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network enabling Christus patients to “have access to second opinions for their care.”

Lillian Montoya, Christus St. Vincent President and CEO, said in the statement, “We will continue to work with a high-quality integrated care team of physicians, advanced practice providers, and ancillary support members aligned with our patient-first values.”

The project is in its final planning stages and the next steps include holding Early Neighborhood Notification meetings in early February with groundbreaking about six months later, said hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado, in an email.