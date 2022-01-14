 $80M cancer center planned for Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

$80M cancer center planned for Santa Fe

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE — A 72,000 square-foot, $80 million Regional Cancer Center will be built on the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center campus here, the hospital’s board announced Friday.

“This new state of the art building and location will ensure a patient-first, fully integrated cancer program that ensures patients can receive all their cancer care in one location, with expanded clinical support services,” the announcement said.

The new building is expected to be operational in 2024. According to the announcement, the center will provide advanced treatments and therapies and access to the latest diagnostic technology.

“The center will also include multi-disciplinary clinics including integrative medicine, palliative care, research, geriatric oncology, a breast cancer program, molecular medicine and an immunotherapy center,” the hospital said

Christus will continue its relationship with Mayo Clinic as a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network enabling Christus patients to “have access to second opinions for their care.”

Lillian Montoya, Christus St. Vincent President and CEO, said in the statement, “We will continue to work with a high-quality integrated care team of physicians, advanced practice providers, and ancillary support members aligned with our patient-first values.”

The project is in its final planning stages and the next steps include holding Early Neighborhood Notification meetings in early February with groundbreaking about six months later, said hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado, in an email.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
$80M cancer center planned for Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE — A 72,000 square-foot, ... SANTA FE — A 72,000 square-foot, $80 million Regional Cancer Center will be built on the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center campus here, ...
2
A career to dye for
ABQnews Seeker
Pet stylist goes viral thanks to ... Pet stylist goes viral thanks to his unique designs
3
Councilor wants to repeal ABQ's plastic bag ban
ABQnews Seeker
One city councilor is ready to ... One city councilor is ready to can Albuquerque's plastic bag ban. Councilor Brook Bassan is proposing that the city repeal the Clean and Green ...
4
COVID cancels annual march to honor MLK
ABQnews Seeker
The annual march to honor the ... The annual march to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. has been canceled due to concerns about the growing surge of the ...
5
Free coloring book helps teach pueblo culture
ABQnews Seeker
Book contains illustrations by 17 local ... Book contains illustrations by 17 local artists, including one each from the six Tewa tribes
6
Coalition urges NM to use federal funds for cash ...
ABQnews Seeker
Leaders argue unspent stimulus money should ... Leaders argue unspent stimulus money should benefit immigrant communities
7
House Dem leaders change plans on land grant panel
ABQnews Seeker
Speaker announces new panel to effectively ... Speaker announces new panel to effectively replace one dissolved
8
Cyberattack on APS keeps schools closed a second day
ABQnews Seeker
Experts are reinforcing safety of computer ... Experts are reinforcing safety of computer system, district says
9
Detectives investigate 3 ABQ homicides in 12 hours
ABQnews Seeker
Two men were shot dead in ... Two men were shot dead in separate incidents, and a third person was found lifeless in an alley