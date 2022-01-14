Aggie big man McNair: Scorer, rebounder and wallet-returner

LAS CRUCES — Will McNair Jr. didn’t have to do the right thing — but he wanted to.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that New Mexico State’s 6-foot-10 redshirt sophomore big man from Philadephia returned a lost wallet he found in his hotel room in Edinburg, Texas on the Aggie basketball team’s most recent road trip. The exceptionally grateful owner, who identified herself as Olivia Gomez of McAllen, Texas, wrote an email Tuesday to outgoing NMSU President John Floros, associate head coach James Miller and men’s basketball coordinator Becky Veitch to thank McNair.

“For full disclosure, it is a Louis Vuitton wallet so he could have easily kept it, sold it, gifted it, etc but he DIDN’T and I believe that speaks volumes of his integrity and character,” she wrote. ” … I believe that God blesses those who do good unto others and I look forward to watching his basketball career flourish.”

McNair said he found Gomez’s wallet in his hotel room after the Aggies 85-73 win over UTRGV last Saturday, and he found a card lodged in the wallet that gave Gomez’s contact information.

“I feel like if somebody has a chance to return something that’s not theirs, everybody should try to return it,” McNair said. “That might have meant everything to her, and that was just a small piece to me.”

McNair averages 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Aggies (14-2, 4-0 and first place in the Western Athletic Conference), who are back in action Saturday vs. Abilene Christian (4 p.m., ESPN+, 99.5 FM in Las Cruces) at the Pan Am Center. New Mexico State earned its ninth straight win on Thursday beating Tarleton State 73-57 at home. Teddy Allen and Clayton Henry had 15 points each for NMSU.

NMSU WOMEN: The Aggies (5-7, 1-1 WAC) are in Abilene, Texas, to face off with Abilene Christian in a Saturday night collision. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. MT and the game can be found on ESPN+.