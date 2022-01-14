Man charged in fatal shooting of uncle on West Side

A young man is accused of shooting his uncle in the head during a tantrum sparked by a lack of internet in the family home Wednesday night on the West Side.

Domenic Mora, 18, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of Daniel Trujillo. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Court records show that in June Mora’s neighbors filed a restraining order against the whole family, alleging that Mora pointed a gun at them after his dog bit their 6-year-old daughter. Police were called to the home but no charges were filed in that incident.

On Wednesday night, police were once again called to the home.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 7800 block of Rainwater SW, near Unser and Arenal, after a woman reported that Mora, her grandson, had shot her brother, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Police found Daniel Trujillo shot to death on the living room floor.

Mora’s sister told police her brother — a “spoiled child” — was throwing a tantrum when he shot Trujillo. She said Mora then said, “I’m sorry, I’m going to kill myself” and left the house with his girlfriend.

Mora’s grandmother told police he was upset that she had disconnected the internet and was punching the wall and spilling Axe body wash on the floor, according to court records. She said Mora was still acting out over the night before, when he had overdosed on pills during a fight with his girlfriend and had to be revived with Narcan.

The grandmother told police the family, including Trujillo, was ignoring Mora during his fit on Wednesday before she “heard a pop” and thought he had broken something. She said he told her “I guess I’ll just go to jail, I just shot (Trujillo)” and he left the home.

The grandmother told police “she was disappointed that when (Mora) was stating he was going to jail, he was very blunt and did not show emotion at what he had just done.”

Authorities said the grandmother and sister told them Mora was known to carry a gun.

On Thursday around 1 a.m. police saw Mora’s car near San Mateo and Lomas but when they pulled behind it in a nearby neighborhood, the car was empty.