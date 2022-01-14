 Man charged in fatal shooting of uncle on West Side - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in fatal shooting of uncle on West Side

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police officers investigate a homicide on the 7800 block of Rainwater SW, near Unser and Arenal. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)
A young man is accused of shooting his uncle in the head during a tantrum sparked by a lack of internet in the family home Wednesday night on the West Side.

Domenic Mora, 18, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of Daniel Trujillo. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Court records show that in June Mora’s neighbors filed a restraining order against the whole family, alleging that Mora pointed a gun at them after his dog bit their 6-year-old daughter. Police were called to the home but no charges were filed in that incident.

On Wednesday night, police were once again called to the home.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 7800 block of Rainwater SW, near Unser and Arenal, after a woman reported that Mora, her grandson, had shot her brother, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Police found Daniel Trujillo shot to death on the living room floor.

Mora’s sister told police her brother — a “spoiled child” — was throwing a tantrum when he shot Trujillo. She said Mora then said, “I’m sorry, I’m going to kill myself” and left the house with his girlfriend.

Mora’s grandmother told police he was upset that she had disconnected the internet and was punching the wall and spilling Axe body wash on the floor, according to court records. She said Mora was still acting out over the night before, when he had overdosed on pills during a fight with his girlfriend and had to be revived with Narcan.

The grandmother told police the family, including Trujillo, was ignoring Mora during his fit on Wednesday before she “heard a pop” and thought he had broken something. She said he told her “I guess I’ll just go to jail, I just shot (Trujillo)” and he left the home.

The grandmother told police “she was disappointed that when (Mora) was stating he was going to jail, he was very blunt and did not show emotion at what he had just done.”

Authorities said the grandmother and sister told them Mora was known to carry a gun.

On Thursday around 1 a.m. police saw Mora’s car near San Mateo and Lomas but when they pulled behind it in a nearby neighborhood, the car was empty.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Man charged in fatal shooting of uncle on West ...
ABQnews Seeker
A young man is accused of ... A young man is accused of shooting his uncle in the head during a tantrum sparked by a lack of internet in the family ...
2
Colorado escapee sought in New Mexico case caught in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man who escaped from a ... A man who escaped from a Colorado jail in late December and who was sought in the subsequent non-fatal shooting of a New Mexico ...
3
$80M cancer center planned for Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE — A 72,000 square-foot, ... SANTA FE — A 72,000 square-foot, $80 million Regional Cancer Center will be built on the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center campus here, ...
4
A career to dye for
ABQnews Seeker
Pet stylist goes viral thanks to ... Pet stylist goes viral thanks to his unique designs
5
Councilor wants to repeal ABQ's plastic bag ban
ABQnews Seeker
One city councilor is ready to ... One city councilor is ready to can Albuquerque's plastic bag ban. Councilor Brook Bassan is proposing that the city repeal the Clean and Green ...
6
COVID cancels annual march to honor MLK
ABQnews Seeker
The annual march to honor the ... The annual march to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. has been canceled due to concerns about the growing surge of the ...
7
Free coloring book helps teach pueblo culture
ABQnews Seeker
Book contains illustrations by 17 local ... Book contains illustrations by 17 local artists, including one each from the six Tewa tribes
8
Coalition urges NM to use federal funds for cash ...
ABQnews Seeker
Leaders argue unspent stimulus money should ... Leaders argue unspent stimulus money should benefit immigrant communities
9
House Dem leaders change plans on land grant panel
ABQnews Seeker
Speaker announces new panel to effectively ... Speaker announces new panel to effectively replace one dissolved