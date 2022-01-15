Lujan Grisham to deliver State of the State speech remotely

SANTA FE — For the second year in a row, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will not deliver her State of the State address from the House chambers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor’s Office said Friday the governor would instead deliver remarks remotely from her office on Tuesday, which is the opening day of a 30-day legislative session.

Unlike last year when Lujan Grisham’s pre-recorded remarks were played to lawmakers one week into the legislative session, the governor’s speech this year will be streamed live on the governor’s website and Facebook page. It will also be broadcast live by KNME-TV.

The address is expected to focus on some of Lujan Grisham’s top priorities for the session, which include reducing the state’s gross receipts tax rate, providing salary increases for public school teachers and increasing penalties for some criminal offenses.

A Lujan Grisham spokeswoman said the decision to deliver the speech remotely was made out of an “abundance of caution” and to protect the health of legislators, legislative staffers and members of the public.

Typically, the governor’s State of the State address is delivered in the House chambers with all 112 legislators in attendance. Other elected officials from around New Mexico also frequently show up, along with members of the state’s judicial branch.

The 30-day session officially begins Tuesday at noon.