 AG outsourcing consumer cases hurts the public - Albuquerque Journal

AG outsourcing consumer cases hurts the public

By Rep. Damon Ely / corrales democrat

There has been a movement over several decades to privatize core government functions. Private prisons come to mind, turning incarcerating people into a business model. The results have been predictable and tragic. Less known is that the same trend is happening in attorneys general’s offices across the country. “Outsourcing” public cases to private lawyers is increasingly the norm. As a direct result of this effort, the New Mexico AG’s Office is losing its unique and institutional ability to protect and promote the interests of New Mexico citizens. The AG has, for a variety of reasons, seen an erosion in the in-house expertise it needs to prosecute or oversee cases on behalf of the public. Let’s look at just two areas: (1) Consumer litigation and (2) Water Rights adjudication.

With respect to consumer litigation, the AG’s Office is aggressively moving in the direction of hiring outside counsel instead of developing in-house expertise. This creates several problems, not the least of which is outside attorneys hired by the AG have a purpose beyond representing the state of New Mexico: namely, getting paid. The outside law firm is put in a position of weighing its own financial interests against the protection of New Mexico citizens. If the AG’s Office handled most of these cases in-house, as it has aggressively done in the past, the sole focus would be the welfare of the citizens of New Mexico. The effect of exporting legal expertise was dramatically evidenced in the Vivint case, where the AG declared victory after the outside lawyers were paid, documents were removed from public review, the Consumer Settlement Fund received money, and yet no money went to the affected consumers. They are now on their own to try to get their own justice.

The AG’s Office has argued it is hiring outside firms to go after the “big fish.” It does not help New Mexico consumers to go after big fish when the focus is not on getting recovery to the consumer but on paying outside lawyers. And it encourages the public’s perception that some of these outside lawyers either have close ties with the AG’s Office or have provided campaign contributions.

On water litigation, for the period July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, the AG’s office sought $1.1 million for a no-bid contract for one outside law firm. The AG told the Legislative Finance Committee the outside law firm receiving the money had the only lawyers in the country capable of handling the litigation – a claim that turned out to be manifestly untrue. The focus was not on New Mexico’s interests but the private firm’s interest.

I am an attorney and a legislator. I do not want or seek these types of contracts or cases. I do not handle the type of consumer litigation that comes before the AG’s Office, nor do I intend to. But this is a growing problem right in front of us. With each passing year the problem seems to become worse. For that reason, I plan to introduce a constitutional amendment that will set up a Department of Consumer Affairs within our executive branch to ensure the interests of the public will be paramount and restrict this outsourcing of core public functions.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Downturn in blood donations concerns state hospitals
ABQnews Seeker
Shortages partly due to pandemic Shortages partly due to pandemic
2
Road safety projects protect wildlife, motorists
ABQnews Seeker
NMDOT and Game and Fish proposal ... NMDOT and Game and Fish proposal aims to reduce wildlife-vehicle crashes
3
Saget's '79 visit to NMSU was no laughing matter
ABQnews Seeker
Comedian was allegedly booed off stage; ... Comedian was allegedly booed off stage; penned response to school paper
4
Council member states he, Keller discussed tax cuts
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor's office chides Lewis, but won't ... Mayor's office chides Lewis, but won't dispute claim
5
Louisiana legislator to emphasize voting rights in MLK Day ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmaker will focus on preserving democracy ... Lawmaker will focus on preserving democracy in remarks honoring King
6
Ready or not, it's legislative session time
ABQnews Seeker
Lawmakers to tackle host of NM ... Lawmakers to tackle host of NM issues
7
Details emerge in wrongful arrest of teen for homicide
ABQnews Seeker
APD officer suspended after misidentifying murder ... APD officer suspended after misidentifying murder suspect
8
Downtown building gets its name from 16th century explorer
Arts
To understand how the Alvarado Transportation ... To understand how the Alvarado Transportation Center got its name, one must follow a line of bread c ...
9
First-of-its-kind exhibit showcases 10 IAIA artists-in-residence
Arts
Known as a mainstay of "traditional" ... Known as a mainstay of "traditional" Native American art since its 1956 founding, the Millicent Roge ...