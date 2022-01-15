 NM awash in near-record COVID-19 case counts - Albuquerque Journal

NM awash in near-record COVID-19 case counts

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Presbyterian Hospital nurse Claire Simons processes testing kits at the COVID-19 drive-thru on San Mateo near McLeod NE on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

New Mexico again racked up a near-record number of just over 5,200 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the highly contagious omicron variant continues to burden the state’s hospitals.

The state also reported 36 additional deaths on Friday, a number identical to Thursday’s toll, the New Mexico Department of Health said. Recent deaths include a Sandoval County girl under the age of 10 who had been hospitalized and had underlying health conditions, health officials said.

The 5,212 new cases was off somewhat from the record-high 5,500 cases reported Thursday, but far exceeded the previous daily record of 4,200 set just last week.

Bernalillo County topped the list of new cases with 1,366, followed by 636 in Doña Ana County, 444 in San Juan County, and 345 in Sandoval County.

Positive tests accounted for more than a quarter of all COVID-19 tests reported in the state. The 27.5% positivity rate reflects the wide prevalence of virus in the state.

The 36 additional deaths reported Friday include 27 recent deaths and nine that occurred more than 30 days ago. The new deaths raised New Mexico’s toll to 6,145.

The recent deaths ranged from an Eddy County woman in her 40s to a Santa Fe County man older than 100, both with underlying conditions.

New Mexico is among six states slated to receive military medical teams to help the state’s overburdened hospital workforce cope with the high case counts, the Department of Health announced this week.

President Joe Biden announced the military deployments at the White House on Thursday. Hospital officials in Albuquerque say they are treating people in hallways as COVID-19 patients add to an already heavy demand for hospital services.

 


NM awash in near-record COVID-19 case counts
