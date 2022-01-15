 Balderas reviewing fake presidential electors in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Balderas reviewing fake presidential electors in NM

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

AG Hector Balderas

SANTA FE — Attorney General Hector Balderas is referring to federal law enforcement allegations that Republicans in New Mexico submitted a false document intended to deliver the state’s presidential electors to Donald Trump.

Democrat Joe Biden won New Mexico’s five electoral votes in 2020, defeating Trump by 11 percentage points and 99,720 votes.

“Election laws are the foundation of our democracy and must be respected,” Balderas, a Democrat, said in a written statement Friday. “While review under state law is ongoing, we have referred this matter to the appropriate federal law-enforcement authorities and will provide any assistance they deem necessary.”

American Oversight, a watchdog group, last March obtained certificates submitted by Republicans in seven states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

New Mexico and Pennsylvania Republicans added a caveat saying it was done in case they were later recognized as duly elected, qualified electors.

Alex Curtas, a spokesman for New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, said the state’s five electoral votes were awarded to Biden during a meeting at the state Capitol in December 2020. The election results had been certified by the State Canvassing Board.

Republicans went to the Roundhouse that day, too, Curtas said, but were denied entry.

“It was a highly irresponsible act,” he said.

The Journal wasn’t immediately able to reach a state Republican Party spokesperson late Friday.

In New Mexico, state law makes it a fourth-degree felony for designated electors to cast their ballot for anyone other than the presidential candidate who received the majority of the votes cast in the state.

The Republican document from New Mexico hedged a bit in saying Trump had won the state’s five electors, according to a copy published online by American Oversight. It said they certified the vote for Trump “on the understanding that it might later be determined that we are the duly elected and qualified Electors for President and Vice President of the United States of America from the State of New Mexico.”

Michigan’s attorney general also asked federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state’s presidential electors despite Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Balderas reviewing fake presidential electors in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Attorney General Hector Balderas is referring ... Attorney General Hector Balderas is referring to federal law enforcement allegations that Republicans in New Mexico submitted a false document intended to deliver the ...
2
NM awash in near-record COVID-19 case counts
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico again racked up a ... New Mexico again racked up a near-record number of just over 5,200 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the highly contagious omicron variant continues ...
3
Lujan Grisham to deliver State of the State speech ...
ABQnews Seeker
For the second year in a ... For the second year in a row, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will not deliver her State of the State address from the House chambers ...
4
Man charged in fatal shooting of uncle on West ...
ABQnews Seeker
A young man is accused of ... A young man is accused of shooting his uncle in the head during a tantrum sparked by a lack of internet in the family ...
5
Colorado escapee sought in New Mexico case caught in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man who escaped from a ... A man who escaped from a Colorado jail in late December and who was sought in the subsequent non-fatal shooting of a New Mexico ...
6
$80M cancer center planned for Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE — A 72,000 square-foot, ... SANTA FE — A 72,000 square-foot, $80 million Regional Cancer Center will be built on the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center campus here, ...
7
A career to dye for
ABQnews Seeker
Pet stylist goes viral thanks to ... Pet stylist goes viral thanks to his unique designs
8
Councilor wants to repeal ABQ's plastic bag ban
ABQnews Seeker
One city councilor is ready to ... One city councilor is ready to can Albuquerque's plastic bag ban. Councilor Brook Bassan is proposing that the city repeal the Clean and Green ...
9
COVID cancels annual march to honor MLK
ABQnews Seeker
The annual march to honor the ... The annual march to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. has been canceled due to concerns about the growing surge of the ...