Hope Christian agrees to pay $5K for violating health order

An Albuquerque private school has agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty for violating the state’s public health order requiring face coverings to mitigate spread of COVID-19, the state Public Education Department said Friday.

Hope Christian School notified PED officials this week that it no longer planned to contest the fine, PED said in a written statement.

PED on July 26 issued a mask requirement for all elementary school students, teachers, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status. The rule applied to both public and private schools.

State officials notified Hope Christian by letter on Sept. 21 that the school had violated the state’s public health order.

The state took the action after PED officials provided the state Department of Health with an Aug. 6 email written by a Hope Christian official saying the school would not require masks.

An attorney for Hope Christian notified PED by letter on Wednesday that it no longer planned to seek a hearing contesting the fine, PED said.