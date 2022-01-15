BernCo restores some computer systems after cyberattack

Bernalillo County officials said Friday they had fully restored the Clerk’s Office computer systems and made progress in several other areas following last week’s ransomware attack.

The Clerk’s Office — which records and files a range of legal documents — had been unable to carry out those functions since the Jan. 5 cyberattack. Staff will work to clear the resulting backlog before adding new applications, the county said in a news release.

“Bernalillo County has made significant strides toward the resumption of normal operations,” Bernalillo County Chief Information Officer Robert Benavidez said in a statement. “Some online services, applications, and network operations are back up and online. Additional capabilities will be brought online over the next few days as they are fully tested. Thank you for your continued patience as we work diligently to restore systems.”