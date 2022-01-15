 COVID, China, climate: Online Davos event tackles big themes - Albuquerque Journal

COVID, China, climate: Online Davos event tackles big themes

By Jamey Keaten / Associated Press

GENEVA — The coronavirus pandemic has forced the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting of world leaders, business executives and other heavyweights to go virtual for the second year in a row, but organizers still hope to catapult the world into thinking about the future with a scaled-down online version this week.

The gathering, an online alternative to the event typically held in the Swiss ski town of Davos, will feature speeches by the leaders of countries including China, India, Israel, Japan and Germany as well as panel discussions with business, government and philanthropy figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert who will talk about COVID-19, and Bill Gates and John Kerry, who are expected to discuss climate change.

Organizers still hope their plans for a larger in-person gathering can go ahead this summer. Until then, here are five things to watch at next week’s online event:

CHINA LOOMS LARGE

President Xi Jinping, who hasn’t left China since the coronavirus emerged in early 2020, will be beamed in — just like last year — as perhaps the top headliner of the event.

He traditionally uses appearances at international gatherings like Davos to appeal for cooperation to fight climate change and the coronavirus and lambast what Beijing sees as U.S. efforts to hold back China’s rise and dominate global governance.

In a speech Monday, Xi could well again tout changes that Beijing says are opening the state-dominated economy and reject complaints that it wants to detach from international trade. His comments reflect the ruling Communist Party’s desire for global influence to match China’s status as the second-largest economy.

Keep an eye out for any mention of self-ruled Taiwan, which China considers part of its territory and has threatened to attack, and claims to the South and East China Seas or parts of the Himalayas, which have kindled tension with its neighbors.

MODI’S MOOD

One of those neighbors with tense ties to China is India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also takes the virtual floor Monday.

During the 8-year-old tenure of Modi, the star of the Hindu nationalist BJP party, India has seen an upswing in attacks against the Muslim minority. India’s political parties are gearing up for state elections, just two months after Modi’s government made a rare retreat on an agricultural reform bill that drew huge protests from farmers.

The campaign has drawn crowds of tens of thousands, even as the omicron variant, like elsewhere, has driven a surge in COVID-19 cases.

HOPING FOR A POST-COVID WORLD

It’s impossible for the Davos crowd to overlook the health crisis that has upended its plans for the last two years.

The pandemic gets a top billing on Monday, with Fauci and the CEO of vaccine maker Moderna joining a panel discussion that addresses what’s next for COVID-19, which has taken several big turns as the omicron variant sweeps the globe.

On Tuesday, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is certain to promote his often-repeated call for greater vaccine equity at a panel on the subject. Many developing countries remain far behind their rich counterparts when it comes to access to vaccines. WHO says greater vaccine equity can help prevent the emergence of worrisome, highly transmissible variants like omicron.

TECH ON TAP

Climate change and energy — along with a regional look at Latin America — get top billing Wednesday, with a speech by the Saudi energy minister and a look at how the world transitions from its dependence on fossil fuels. Kerry, the special envoy for climate under U.S. President Joe Biden, joins Davos stalwart Gates — recent author of “How to Avert a Climate Disaster” — on a panel on climate innovation.

TECHNOLOGY, TRADE AND THE ECONOMY

True to its name, the economic forum never strays far from the world of business activity. The week rounds out with discussions on issues like capitalism for a sustainable future, trade at a time of strained global supply chains, and how government actions are needed to produce sustainable and equitable recovery after the pandemic.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen gets the last word Friday with a talk at the virtual forum, where she has an opportunity to promote President Joe Biden’s plans to reengage globally to prevent new environmental catastrophes. Amid the pandemic and rapidly rising inflation, the former Federal Reserve chair also could touch on financial recovery efforts, the administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure law and her support for a global corporate minimum tax agreed to by more than 130 countries.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald in Beijing and Fatima Hussein in Washington contributed.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Adelina 'Nina' Otero-Warren put in her two bits' worth ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico native is depicted on ... New Mexico native is depicted on newly minted series of quarters
2
Teen claims smuggler took her as payment
ABQnews Seeker
Girl from Honduras says father left ... Girl from Honduras says father left her with man who got them into the US
3
Home inspection delays leave local builders stressed
From the newspaper
Long waits adding to market burden, ... Long waits adding to market burden, increasing housing costs
4
AG reviewing NM's fake presidential electors
ABQnews Seeker
Allegations move up to federal authorities Allegations move up to federal authorities
5
Man charged in fatal shooting of uncle on West ...
ABQnews Seeker
A young man is accused of ... A young man is accused of shooting his uncle in the head during a tantrum sparked by a lack of internet in the family ...
6
APS cyberattack latest in a series targeting schools
ABQnews Seeker
Five districts in NM faced similar ... Five districts in NM faced similar intrusions over the past two years
7
NM awash in near-record COVID-19 cases
ABQnews Seeker
State is one of six with ... State is one of six with high case counts set to receive help from military medical teams
8
Councilor's bill would trash ban on plastic bags
ABQnews Seeker
Rehashing issue is a waste, colleague ... Rehashing issue is a waste, colleague says
9
BernCo restores some computer systems after cyberattack
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County officials said Friday they ... Bernalillo County officials said Friday they had fully restored the Clerk's Office computer systems and made progress in several other areas following last week's ...
10
COVID cancels annual march to honor MLK
ABQnews Seeker
The annual march to honor the ... The annual march to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. has been canceled due to concerns about the growing surge of the ...