 FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service - Albuquerque Journal

FAA sets rules for some Boeing 787 landings near 5G service

By David Koenig / Associated Press

Federal safety officials are directing operators of some Boeing planes to adopt extra procedures when landing on wet or snowy runways near impending 5G service because, they say, interference from the wireless networks could mean that the planes need more room to land.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that interference could delay systems like thrust reversers on Boeing 787s from kicking in, leaving only the brakes to slow the plane.

That “could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway,” the FAA said.

Similar orders could be issued in the coming days for other planes. The FAA has asked Boeing and Airbus for information about many models. Boeing said it is working with its suppliers, airlines, telecom companies and regulators “to ensure that every commercial airplane model can safely and confidently operate when 5G is implemented in the United States.”

The order for the Boeing jets comes a day after the FAA began issuing restrictions that airlines and other aircraft operators will face at many airports when AT&T and Verizon launch new, faster 5G wireless service Wednesday.

The agency is still studying whether those wireless networks will interfere with altimeters, which measure an aircraft’s height above the ground. Data from altimeters is used to help pilots land when visibility is poor.

The devices operate on a portion of the radio spectrum that is close to the range used by the new 5G service, called C-Band.

This week’s FAA actions are part of a larger fight between the aviation regulator and the telecom industry. The telecom companies and the Federal Communications Commission say 5G networks do not pose a threat to aviation. The FAA says more study is needed.

The FAA is conducting tests to learn how many commercial planes have altimeters that might be vulnerable to spectrum interference. The agency said this week it expects to estimate the percentage of those planes soon, but didn’t put a date on it.

“Aircraft with untested altimeters or that need retrofitting or replacement will be unable to perform low-visibility landings where 5G is deployed,” the agency said in a statement.

The order regarding Boeing 787s covers 137 planes in the U.S. and 1,010 worldwide. The 787 is a two-aisle plane that is popular on longer routes, including many international flights.

The FAA said that based on information from Boeing, the 787s might not shift properly from flying to landing mode if there is interference, which could delay the activation of systems that help slow the plane.

AT&T and Verizon have twice agreed to postpone activating their new networks because of concerns raised by aviation groups and the FAA, most recently after the FAA and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg weighed in on the aviation industry’s side. Buttigieg and FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson warned that flights could be canceled or diverted to avoid potential safety risks.

Under an agreement with the telecom companies, the FAA designated 50 airports that will have buffer zones in which the companies will turn off 5G transmitters or make other changes to limit potential interference through early July.

The 50 include the three major airports in the New York City area — LaGuardia, JFK and Newark Liberty — O’Hare and Midway in Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Bush Intercontinental in Houston, Los Angeles International and San Francisco.

That concession by the telecoms was modeled after an approach used in France, although the FAA said last week that France requires more dramatic reductions in cell-tower reach around airports.

___

David Koenig can be reached at www.twitter.com/airlinewriter


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Adelina 'Nina' Otero-Warren put in her two bits' worth ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico native is depicted on ... New Mexico native is depicted on newly minted series of quarters
2
Teen claims smuggler took her as payment
ABQnews Seeker
Girl from Honduras says father left ... Girl from Honduras says father left her with man who got them into the US
3
Home inspection delays leave local builders stressed
From the newspaper
Long waits adding to market burden, ... Long waits adding to market burden, increasing housing costs
4
AG reviewing NM's fake presidential electors
ABQnews Seeker
Allegations move up to federal authorities Allegations move up to federal authorities
5
Man charged in fatal shooting of uncle on West ...
ABQnews Seeker
A young man is accused of ... A young man is accused of shooting his uncle in the head during a tantrum sparked by a lack of internet in the family ...
6
APS cyberattack latest in a series targeting schools
ABQnews Seeker
Five districts in NM faced similar ... Five districts in NM faced similar intrusions over the past two years
7
NM awash in near-record COVID-19 cases
ABQnews Seeker
State is one of six with ... State is one of six with high case counts set to receive help from military medical teams
8
Councilor's bill would trash ban on plastic bags
ABQnews Seeker
Rehashing issue is a waste, colleague ... Rehashing issue is a waste, colleague says
9
BernCo restores some computer systems after cyberattack
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County officials said Friday they ... Bernalillo County officials said Friday they had fully restored the Clerk's Office computer systems and made progress in several other areas following last week's ...
10
COVID cancels annual march to honor MLK
ABQnews Seeker
The annual march to honor the ... The annual march to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. has been canceled due to concerns about the growing surge of the ...