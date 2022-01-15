Top Workplaces program is still accepting nominations

The Journal is still accepting nominations for its 10th annual Top Workplaces awards and rewards program.

The program, which offers New Mexico employers the chance to gauge their ability to attract and retain quality employees, will continue to accept nominations until Feb. 25.

As part of the program, which is free for employers, research firm Energage collects in-depth surveys from employees at participating New Mexico workplaces. Energage then evaluates each employer, and ultimately presents a list recognizing the best workplaces in the state. That list is presented as part of a special edition of the Journal’s Business Outlook.

The survey measures leadership, direction, values, appreciation, pay and benefits at participating workplaces, offering a holistic view of an organization’s culture and competitiveness as an employer.

Not every organization that participates makes the winners list. Last year’s top-ranked employers were Nusenda Credit Union among large workplaces, Behavior Change Institute among medium workplaces and Parnall Law among small workplaces.

Top Workplaces parameters are:

• Any organization – public, private, nonprofit or government – with 35 or more employees in New Mexico is eligible to participate.

• Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a 24-question scientific survey.

• Companies will be surveyed between December and March.

• The nomination deadline is Feb. 25.

Nominations are accepted online at abqjournal.com/nominate or by phone at 505-288-3443.

There is no cost to participate in Top Workplaces, but after the results are finalized, employers can choose to pay Energage to receive an analysis of the full survey results. The Journal does not profit from those transactions.