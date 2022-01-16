 West Side Chuck E. Cheese remodel complete - Albuquerque Journal

West Side Chuck E. Cheese remodel complete

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

The West Side location of Chuck E. Cheese recently debuted a monthslong renovation. (Courtesy of Chuck E. Cheese)

The West Side location of Chuck E. Cheese debuted its new look in early January after a several months long renovation, according to a spokeswoman with the company.

The newly remodeled location, at 10510 Coors NW, features new technology like an interactive dance floor and new games.

Other changes include moving away from token-based games and physical tickets to a digital card that holds tokens and points for prizes.

“The Chuck E. Cheese experience has been completely re-imagined with maximum entertainment, more games, an expanded family-friendly menu, plus a new interactive, light-up dance floor that is sure to delight the entire family,” Sherri Landry, CEC Entertainment chief marketing officer, wrote in a statement.

This is the first Albuquerque Chuck E. Cheese location to receive a remodel with all locations of the children’s entertainment company set to be remodeled over the next three years.

Chuck E. Cheese is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New ABQ lifestyle shop aims to offer Old Town ...
ABQnews Seeker
Retailer focuses on providing customers with ... Retailer focuses on providing customers with items ranging from small-batch printed cards to jewelry to beauty products made with New Mexican ingredients
2
NM car wash company acquired by national chain
ABQnews Seeker
Champion Xpress Carwash, a national car ... Champion Xpress Carwash, a national car washing chain, has acquired locally owned company Rain Tunnel Car Spa.
3
‘Long COVID’ spurring legal questions for employers
ABQnews Seeker
Part of the unfolding tragedy of ... Part of the unfolding tragedy of long COVID is that it could render a previously qualified person unqualified.
4
Borderplex statistics show major economic activity
ABQnews Seeker
Statistics by the Dallas Fed and ... Statistics by the Dallas Fed and CBP indicate what a major center of activity for trade, production and commerce the Borderplex region has become.
5
When deciding to change jobs, consider the long game
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: I just ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I just accepted a new position and started two weeks ago. Today I got word that the job that I ...
6
Top Workplaces program is still accepting nominations
ABQnews Seeker
Research firm will recognize best workplaces ... Research firm will recognize best workplaces in the state
7
$80M cancer center planned for Santa Fe
ABQnews Seeker
SANTA FE — A 72,000 square-foot, ... SANTA FE — A 72,000 square-foot, $80 million Regional Cancer Center will be built on the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center campus here, ...
8
ABQ real estate industry grappling with ransomware fallout
ABQnews Seeker
County has not yet said when ... County has not yet said when its systems will be back online
9
Meow Wolf names new CEO
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf has a new leader. ... Meow Wolf has a new leader. The Santa Fe-based arts collective announced that Jose Tolosa will become the new CEO. Tolosa worked with ViacomCBS ...
10
ABQ businessman tapped to head city department
ABQnews Seeker
Startup founder will lead Economic Development ... Startup founder will lead Economic Development Department