West Side Chuck E. Cheese remodel complete

The West Side location of Chuck E. Cheese debuted its new look in early January after a several months long renovation, according to a spokeswoman with the company.

The newly remodeled location, at 10510 Coors NW, features new technology like an interactive dance floor and new games.

Other changes include moving away from token-based games and physical tickets to a digital card that holds tokens and points for prizes.

“The Chuck E. Cheese experience has been completely re-imagined with maximum entertainment, more games, an expanded family-friendly menu, plus a new interactive, light-up dance floor that is sure to delight the entire family,” Sherri Landry, CEC Entertainment chief marketing officer, wrote in a statement.

This is the first Albuquerque Chuck E. Cheese location to receive a remodel with all locations of the children’s entertainment company set to be remodeled over the next three years.

Chuck E. Cheese is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.