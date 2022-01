Champion Xpress Carwash, a national car washing chain, has acquired locally owned company Rain Tunnel Car Spa.

The four Albuquerque locations of Rain Tunnel Car Spa will be converted to Champion Xpress locations within the next six months, according to the Champion Xpress director of marketing.

Champion Xpress operates more than 14 locations in New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Iowa but plans to expand to more than 70 locations by 2023.