Briefcase: Orthopaedic practice hires new physicians

New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates has hired several new physicians.

Dr. Andrew Schannen: Schannen has joined New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates as a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with a specialty in hand and upper extremity. Prior to joining the practice, Schannen was with Presbyterian Medical Group. He earned his medical degree at the University of Utah, and completed a residency at the University of Arizona and a fellowship at the Carrol Hand Fellowship at Columbia University. Schannen works at the Westside Clinic, 2101 Unser Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho.

Dr. Eric C. Benson: Benson has joined New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates’ Winrock location as a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with fellowship training in shoulder, elbow and hand surgery. Benson was previously the chief of the Division of Shoulder & Elbow Surgery at UNM’s department of orthopaedics, where he practiced for 13 years. While there, he was the elbow surgeon for UNM athletes, published multiple articles and book chapters, and trained tomorrow’s orthopaedic surgeons. His office is at 2100 Louisiana NE.

Dr. Lindsey Johnson Patman: Patman has joined New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates’ Winrock location as a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with fellowship training in sports medicine. Patman was previously with Presbyterian Medical Group, where he practiced for eight years. He provides evaluation in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases affecting the hips, knees, shoulders and other joints. Patman earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston. He completed a residency in orthopedics and rehabilitation at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and a Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. His office is at 2100 Louisiana NE.

Dr. Patrick D. Mulkey: Mulkey has joined New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates’s Winrock location as a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon. Mulkey specializes in total joint replacement and general orthopaedics and is fellowship-trained in total joint arthroplasty. Mulkey was with Presbyterian Medical Group, where he practiced for eight years. Mulkey earned his medical degree at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. He completed a residency at the University of Arizona and a fellowship at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. His office location is at 2100 Louisiana NE.