 Briefcase: Orthopaedic practice hires new physicians - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Orthopaedic practice hires new physicians

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates has hired several new physicians.

Dr. Andrew Schannen: Schannen has joined New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates as a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with a specialty in hand and upper extremity. Prior to joining the practice, Schannen was with Presbyterian Medical Group. He earned his medical degree at the University of Utah, and completed a residency at the University of Arizona and a fellowship at the Carrol Hand Fellowship at Columbia University. Schannen works at the Westside Clinic, 2101 Unser Blvd. SE in Rio Rancho.

Dr. Eric C. Benson: Benson has joined New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates’ Winrock location as a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with fellowship training in shoulder, elbow and hand surgery. Benson was previously the chief of the Division of Shoulder & Elbow Surgery at UNM’s department of orthopaedics, where he practiced for 13 years. While there, he was the elbow surgeon for UNM athletes, published multiple articles and book chapters, and trained tomorrow’s orthopaedic surgeons. His office is at 2100 Louisiana NE.

Dr. Lindsey Johnson Patman: Patman has joined New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates’ Winrock location as a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon with fellowship training in sports medicine. Patman was previously with Presbyterian Medical Group, where he practiced for eight years. He provides evaluation in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of injuries and diseases affecting the hips, knees, shoulders and other joints. Patman earned his medical degree at the University of Texas Medical School in Houston. He completed a residency in orthopedics and rehabilitation at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and a Sports Medicine Fellowship at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. His office is at 2100 Louisiana NE.

Dr. Patrick D. Mulkey: Mulkey has joined New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates’s Winrock location as a board-certified orthopaedic surgeon. Mulkey specializes in total joint replacement and general orthopaedics and is fellowship-trained in total joint arthroplasty. Mulkey was with Presbyterian Medical Group, where he practiced for eight years. Mulkey earned his medical degree at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. He completed a residency at the University of Arizona and a fellowship at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. His office location is at 2100 Louisiana NE.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Briefcase: Orthopaedic practice hires new physicians
Outlook
New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates has hired ... New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates has hired several new physicians.
2
Borderplex statistics show major economic activity
ABQnews Seeker
Statistics by the Dallas Fed and ... Statistics by the Dallas Fed and CBP indicate what a major center of activity for trade, production and commerce the Borderplex region has become.
3
When deciding to change jobs, consider the long game
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: I just ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I just accepted a new position and started two weeks ago. Today I got word that the job that I ...
4
NM car wash company acquired by national chain
ABQnews Seeker
Champion Xpress Carwash, a national car ... Champion Xpress Carwash, a national car washing chain, has acquired locally owned company Rain Tunnel Car Spa.
5
Top Workplaces program is still accepting nominations
ABQnews Seeker
Research firm will recognize best workplaces ... Research firm will recognize best workplaces in the state
6
‘Long COVID’ spurring legal questions for employers
ABQnews Seeker
Part of the unfolding tragedy of ... Part of the unfolding tragedy of long COVID is that it could render a previously qualified person unqualified.
7
Fast food shifts: Here to stay?
Business
Labor woes drive changes in ABQ-area ... Labor woes drive changes in ABQ-area dining options
8
Nomination period for Top Workplaces 2022 extended
Business
The program's deadline is now Feb. ... The program's deadline is now Feb. 25
9
One-on-One with Karen Crow – Co-founder of ...
Business
Startup relies on sleep science to ... Startup relies on sleep science to enhance memory retention