 Briefcase: Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico hires COO - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico hires COO

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal staff writer

Paula M. Williams

Paula M. Williams has been hired as chief operating officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico.

Williams spent the past 20 years working as a member, then president, of the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, as the executive director of the Central New Mexico Komen for the Cure and as an administrator at Albuquerque Academy.

In her new role she will be responsible for mission delivery, including family services, facilities management, human resources and financial management, information technology, and program development.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Briefcase: Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico hires ...
Outlook
Paula M. Williams has been hired as ... Paula M. Williams has been hired as chief operating officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico. Williams spent the past 20 years working ...
2
Briefcase: Orthopaedic practice hires new physicians
Outlook
New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates has hired ... New Mexico Orthopaedic Associates has hired several new physicians.
3
Borderplex statistics show major economic activity
ABQnews Seeker
Statistics by the Dallas Fed and ... Statistics by the Dallas Fed and CBP indicate what a major center of activity for trade, production and commerce the Borderplex region has become.
4
When deciding to change jobs, consider the long game
Business
Dear J.T. & Dale: I just ... Dear J.T. & Dale: I just accepted a new position and started two weeks ago. Today I got word that the job that I ...
5
NM car wash company acquired by national chain
ABQnews Seeker
Champion Xpress Carwash, a national car ... Champion Xpress Carwash, a national car washing chain, has acquired locally owned company Rain Tunnel Car Spa.
6
Top Workplaces program is still accepting nominations
ABQnews Seeker
Research firm will recognize best workplaces ... Research firm will recognize best workplaces in the state
7
‘Long COVID’ spurring legal questions for employers
ABQnews Seeker
Part of the unfolding tragedy of ... Part of the unfolding tragedy of long COVID is that it could render a previously qualified person unqualified.
8
Nomination period for Top Workplaces 2022 extended
Business
The program's deadline is now Feb. ... The program's deadline is now Feb. 25
9
One-on-One with Karen Crow – Co-founder of ...
Business
Startup relies on sleep science to ... Startup relies on sleep science to enhance memory retention