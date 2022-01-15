Briefcase: Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico hires COO

Paula M. Williams has been hired as chief operating officer at Ronald McDonald House Charities of New Mexico.

Williams spent the past 20 years working as a member, then president, of the Greater Albuquerque Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, as the executive director of the Central New Mexico Komen for the Cure and as an administrator at Albuquerque Academy.

In her new role she will be responsible for mission delivery, including family services, facilities management, human resources and financial management, information technology, and program development.