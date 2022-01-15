Briefcase: Lovelace Medical Group hires new practitioners

Prev 1 of 2 Next

Lovelace Medical Group has made the following hires:

Dr. Dick Hoistad, FACS: Hoistad has been hired by Lovelace Medical Group in the Ear, Nose, Throat and Hearing Center. Hoistad completed both his bachelor’s in natural science and his doctorate of medicine at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. He is a member of the American Academy of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery; the American College of Surgeons; the American Neurotology Society; and the Otosclerosis Study Group. Hoistad is one of only two neurotologists in New Mexico and is board certified in neurotology and otolaryngology. He sees patients at 1020 Tijeras NE

Laurel E. Laurel, NP-C, CRRN, MSN: Laurel has been hired by Lovelace Medical Group to the Urgent Care clinic. Laurel completed both his bachelor’s and master’s of science in nursing at Misamis University in Ozamis City, Philippines. Laurel also earned his family nurse practitioner post-master’s certificate at Grand Canyon University. His clinical experience involves rehabilitation, medical, surgical and emergency settings. He sees patients at Lovelace Medical Group Urgent Care, 6701 Jefferson NE.