Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Jan. 17, 2022

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Sunnyside Learning Academy, 515 Old Coors NW (Dec. 30)

Sonic Drive-In, 3800 Menaul NE (Dec. 30)

DK, 7525 Montgomery NE (Dec. 30)

DK, 3610 Candelaria NE (Dec. 30)

Whataburger, 2808 Carlisle NE (Dec. 30)

Corner Store, 361 Coors NW (Dec. 30)

Twisters, 5501 Montgomery NE (Dec. 30)

Papa John’s Pizza, 9500 Montgomery NE (Dec. 30)

Baskin Robbins, 11052 Montgomery NE (Dec. 29)

Jack in the Box, 2721 Carlisle NE (Dec. 29)

Family Dollar, 4201 Central NW (Dec. 29)

Garcia’s Kitchen, 3601 Juan Tabo NE (Dec. 29)

Little Caesars, 4201 Central NW (Dec. 29)

Five Below, 4201 Central NW (Dec. 29)

Ross Dress for Less, 4201 Central NW (Dec. 29)

Murphy Express, 2707 Carlisle NE (Dec. 29)

Starbucks, 3501 Menaul NE (Dec. 29)

Burrito Express, 3500 Menaul NE (Dec. 29)

Great Fortune, 2918 Eubank NE (Dec. 28)

Burger Bros, 4615 Menaul NE (Dec. 28)

Circle K, 1425 University NE (Dec. 28)

Java Joe’s, 906 Park SW (Dec. 28)

Circle K, 2934 Eubank NE (Dec. 28)

Circle K, 300 Lomas NE (Dec. 28)

Fei’s Cafe, 2918 Eubank NE (Dec. 28)

Peter Piper Pizza, 4101 Central NW (Dec. 28)

Domino’s Pizza, 2400 12th NW (Dec. 28)

7-Eleven, 3801 Central NE (Dec. 27)

Coda Bakery, 230 Louisiana SE (Dec. 27)

Starbucks, 6600 Menaul NE (Dec. 27)

Zu Hot Pot, 1405 Juan Tabo NE (Dec. 27)

Pho Ginger, 1331 Juan NE (Dec. 27)AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 11825 Lomas NE (Dec. 27)