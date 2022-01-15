MMA: Brown wins by TKO

In Dallas, Albuquerque (Jackson-Wink) MMA welterweight Chris “Breezy” Brown defeated Steve Jones by 3rd-round TKO (strikes to ground-and-pound) Friday night on an LFA card.
Brown improved his record to 8-3. Jones, of Longview, Texas, also is 8-3.
