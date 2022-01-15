 Glow-in-the-dark performance retells the classic story of the Tortoise and the Hare - Albuquerque Journal

Glow-in-the-dark performance retells the classic story of the Tortoise and the Hare

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen” will be presented at the Macey Center at New Mexico Tech on Monday, Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Lightwire Theater)

It takes over 200 hours to create one costume used in Lightwire Theater’s shows.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Lightwire Theater will take the stage at the Macey Center at New Mexico Tech in Socorro. It is part of the university’s Performing Arts Series.

The company is presenting “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen.”

Ronna Kalish, PAS director, says the performance is important because it marks a return to live entertainment at the Macey Center.

“This was the only date we could get in between other dates. We have had to cancel twice because of the pandemic,” Kalish says. “It’s the day before classes start at NM Tech and early enough in the public school semester that we hope parents, too, will come on out for an early Monday night family show.”

Kalish says the glow-in-the-dark adventure, the familiar tale of the Tortoise and the Hare, is taken into the future where the children, Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare, explore a whole new world with smart phones and video games.

A scene from “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen.” (Courtesy of Lightwire Theater)

When their adventures lead them into trouble, Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must work together to save their children despite their past differences.

Lightwire Theater uses recycled materials, draped by black material and a special form of wire to create their characters and the company is internationally recognized for its electroluminescent artistry.

Professional dancers Ian Carney and Corbin Popp met in New York and discovered they shared a love of technology and theater as well as art.

“El-wire” opened up worlds of possibilities in their minds. The electroluminescent wire or “el-wire” is a thin, copper wire coated in a phosphor that produces light when alternating current is supplied. This technique uses no theatrical lighting or external power since the light is supplied by batteries. This gives the dancers and puppeteers freedom to move and dance around stage.

The group’s first feature length theater production, “Dino-Light,” was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant.

IF YOU GO
WHAT: “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17

WHERE: Macey Center at New Mexico Tech, 801 Leory Place, Socorro

HOW MUCH: $15 adult, $12 senior and $5 youth (17 and under), plus fees at nmt.edu/pas

INFORMATION: Masks are required and current COVID protocol will be practiced. The show also will be streamed with links on the PAS website.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Downtown building gets its name from 16th century explorer
Arts
To understand how the Alvarado Transportation ... To understand how the Alvarado Transportation Center got its name, one must follow a line of bread c ...
2
First-of-its-kind exhibit showcases 10 IAIA artists-in-residence
Arts
Known as a mainstay of "traditional" ... Known as a mainstay of "traditional" Native American art since its 1956 founding, the Millicent Roge ...
3
Glow-in-the-dark performance retells the classic story of the Tortoise ...
Arts
It takes over 200 hours to ... It takes over 200 hours to create one costume used in Lightwire Theater's shows.At 7:3 ...
4
Local artist's works pay a NM inspired homage to ...
Arts
Mitch Elson has always been drawn ... Mitch Elson has always been drawn to art.Growing up in Santa Fe, his mother would put ...
5
NM organizations awarded $530,000 in arts grants
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty-four New Mexico-based organizations are receiving ... Twenty-four New Mexico-based organizations are receiving grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. During the first round of grants, NEA awarded 1,248 grants ...
6
'Hamilton' lottery tickets available Jan. 14
ABQnews Seeker
'Hamilton' is almost here. Producer Jeffrey ... 'Hamilton' is almost here. Producer Jeffrey Seller, Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico are holding a digital lottery for 'Hamilton' tickets ...
7
Meow Wolf names new CEO
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf has a new leader. ... Meow Wolf has a new leader. The Santa Fe-based arts collective announced that Jose Tolosa will become the new CEO. Tolosa worked with ViacomCBS ...
8
A chiming clock nudges Placitas graphic designer on ...
Arts
Gary W. Priester of Placitas has ... Gary W. Priester of Placitas has spent most of his professional life as an advertising art director ...
9
'True Consequences' podcast delves into New Mexico's most heinous ...
Arts
Through darkness, there will be light.For ... Through darkness, there will be light.For years, Eric Carter-Landin diligently has wor ...