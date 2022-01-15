Glow-in-the-dark performance retells the classic story of the Tortoise and the Hare

It takes over 200 hours to create one costume used in Lightwire Theater’s shows.

At 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Lightwire Theater will take the stage at the Macey Center at New Mexico Tech in Socorro. It is part of the university’s Performing Arts Series.

The company is presenting “The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen.”

Ronna Kalish, PAS director, says the performance is important because it marks a return to live entertainment at the Macey Center.

“This was the only date we could get in between other dates. We have had to cancel twice because of the pandemic,” Kalish says. “It’s the day before classes start at NM Tech and early enough in the public school semester that we hope parents, too, will come on out for an early Monday night family show.”

Kalish says the glow-in-the-dark adventure, the familiar tale of the Tortoise and the Hare, is taken into the future where the children, Tortoise Junior and Lil’ Hare, explore a whole new world with smart phones and video games.

When their adventures lead them into trouble, Old Man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must work together to save their children despite their past differences.

Lightwire Theater uses recycled materials, draped by black material and a special form of wire to create their characters and the company is internationally recognized for its electroluminescent artistry.

Professional dancers Ian Carney and Corbin Popp met in New York and discovered they shared a love of technology and theater as well as art.

“El-wire” opened up worlds of possibilities in their minds. The electroluminescent wire or “el-wire” is a thin, copper wire coated in a phosphor that produces light when alternating current is supplied. This technique uses no theatrical lighting or external power since the light is supplied by batteries. This gives the dancers and puppeteers freedom to move and dance around stage.

The group’s first feature length theater production, “Dino-Light,” was the recipient of the prestigious Jim Henson Foundation Grant.