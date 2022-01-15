PBS program to ‘showcase the natural beauty of New Mexico’

During the winter months, Ed Breeding retreats inside his home.

The Las Cruces-based artist, photographer and filmmaker is one with nature and enjoys being outdoors.

But he does need a break.

As the temperatures drop, that’s when he grabs his paintbrushes and canvas and begins to work on his art.

“It’s my way of keeping busy,” he says with a laugh. “There’s always something going on. The inspiration keeps coming to me and I have to keep up with it.”

Breeding’s photographs are part of the PBS program, “The Spirit of New Mexico Through the Lens of Ed Breeding.”

It will air at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.3.

The hour-long show has more than 600 of Breeding’s images set to Native American music.

Breeding says the project came about when his friend, Geronimo Vela, reached out and wanted to do the project.

Breeding moved to Las Cruces in 2004 and has found a path for himself in the state.

“Geronimo had been collecting the photos that I had been posting online,” Breeding says. “He wanted to make a video of it to showcase the natural beauty of New Mexico. There are some photographs of me as well, which I don’t want to focus on. Geronimo donated his time for this documentary.”

Vela says he wanted to showcase Breeding’s perspective of Earth Mother through the lens of his camera.

“This video is an example of how one person (Ed Breeding) with no budget can obtain the most amazing shots of nature and the environment,” Vela says. “His drive and passion for the environment and his eye for the most amazing and dramatic shots of nature is what brings him out into nature on foot in order to obtain those amazing shots.”

Since October, Breeding has switched his focus to his studio, where he works mostly in acrylic.

“I’ve done about 24 paintings and I’m working on one with Abraham Lincoln,” he says. “I’ll do some photography in between. Of course, I like to go before daylight because I want to enjoy nature by myself, without other humans. At that time, animals are up and moving and it’s amazing.”

Breeding will often drive out to Corralitos Ranch in Las Cruces and capture photographs.

“I also like the Organ Mountains as well as Cloudcroft,” he says. “Bosque del Apache is one of my favorite places. I’ll also go into the Cibola National Forest.”

