 PBS program to 'showcase the natural beauty of New Mexico' - Albuquerque Journal

PBS program to ‘showcase the natural beauty of New Mexico’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Las Cruces-based photographer Ed Breeding is the focus of the documentary, “The Spirit of New Mexico Through the Lens of Ed Breeding.” (Courtesy of Ed Breeding)

During the winter months, Ed Breeding retreats inside his home.

The Las Cruces-based artist, photographer and filmmaker is one with nature and enjoys being outdoors.

But he does need a break.

As the temperatures drop, that’s when he grabs his paintbrushes and canvas and begins to work on his art.

“It’s my way of keeping busy,” he says with a laugh. “There’s always something going on. The inspiration keeps coming to me and I have to keep up with it.”

Breeding’s photographs are part of the PBS program, “The Spirit of New Mexico Through the Lens of Ed Breeding.”

It will air at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.3.

Ed Breeding’s photograph of White Sands National Monument. (Courtesy of Ed Breeding)

The hour-long show has more than 600 of Breeding’s images set to Native American music.

Breeding says the project came about when his friend, Geronimo Vela, reached out and wanted to do the project.

Breeding moved to Las Cruces in 2004 and has found a path for himself in the state.

“Geronimo had been collecting the photos that I had been posting online,” Breeding says. “He wanted to make a video of it to showcase the natural beauty of New Mexico. There are some photographs of me as well, which I don’t want to focus on. Geronimo donated his time for this documentary.”

Vela says he wanted to showcase Breeding’s perspective of Earth Mother through the lens of his camera.

Ed Breeding enjoys the New Mexico landscape and often photographs it. (Courtesy of Ed Breeding)

“This video is an example of how one person (Ed Breeding) with no budget can obtain the most amazing shots of nature and the environment,” Vela says. “His drive and passion for the environment and his eye for the most amazing and dramatic shots of nature is what brings him out into nature on foot in order to obtain those amazing shots.”

Since October, Breeding has switched his focus to his studio, where he works mostly in acrylic.

“I’ve done about 24 paintings and I’m working on one with Abraham Lincoln,” he says. “I’ll do some photography in between. Of course, I like to go before daylight because I want to enjoy nature by myself, without other humans. At that time, animals are up and moving and it’s amazing.”

Breeding will often drive out to Corralitos Ranch in Las Cruces and capture photographs.

“I also like the Organ Mountains as well as Cloudcroft,” he says. “Bosque del Apache is one of my favorite places. I’ll also go into the Cibola National Forest.”

ON TV
“The Spirit of New Mexico Through the Lens of Ed Breeding” will air at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.3.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Downtown building gets its name from 16th century explorer
Arts
To understand how the Alvarado Transportation ... To understand how the Alvarado Transportation Center got its name, one must follow a line of bread c ...
2
First-of-its-kind exhibit showcases 10 IAIA artists-in-residence
Arts
Known as a mainstay of "traditional" ... Known as a mainstay of "traditional" Native American art since its 1956 founding, the Millicent Roge ...
3
Glow-in-the-dark performance retells the classic story of the Tortoise ...
Arts
It takes over 200 hours to ... It takes over 200 hours to create one costume used in Lightwire Theater's shows.At 7:3 ...
4
PBS program to 'showcase the natural beauty of New ...
Arts
During the winter months, Ed Breeding ... During the winter months, Ed Breeding retreats inside his home.The Las Cruces-based ar ...
5
Local artist's works pay a NM inspired homage to ...
Arts
Mitch Elson has always been drawn ... Mitch Elson has always been drawn to art.Growing up in Santa Fe, his mother would put ...
6
NM organizations awarded $530,000 in arts grants
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty-four New Mexico-based organizations are receiving ... Twenty-four New Mexico-based organizations are receiving grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. During the first round of grants, NEA awarded 1,248 grants ...
7
'Hamilton' lottery tickets available Jan. 14
ABQnews Seeker
'Hamilton' is almost here. Producer Jeffrey ... 'Hamilton' is almost here. Producer Jeffrey Seller, Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico are holding a digital lottery for 'Hamilton' tickets ...
8
Meow Wolf names new CEO
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf has a new leader. ... Meow Wolf has a new leader. The Santa Fe-based arts collective announced that Jose Tolosa will become the new CEO. Tolosa worked with ViacomCBS ...
9
A chiming clock nudges Placitas graphic designer on ...
Arts
Gary W. Priester of Placitas has ... Gary W. Priester of Placitas has spent most of his professional life as an advertising art director ...