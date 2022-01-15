 Let houseplants rest until daylight hours lengthen - Albuquerque Journal

Let houseplants rest until daylight hours lengthen

By Tracey Fitzgibbon / For the Journal

Tracey FitzgibbonQ: You recommend waiting until late February to repot houseplants, why? – N.N., Albuquerque

A: Simple, light. As our earth starts its annual tilt back after the Winter Solstice, the Northern Hemisphere is granted more light. This time of year, most plants are still dormant.

Houseplants aren’t getting as much natural light now, so let them rest for the time being. By late February you and them will recognize the lengthening of the daylight hours and they will want to wake up.

You can and want to, go ahead and repot now, but I wouldn’t expect much in the way of growth until the light is truly back. To me, waiting until late February was a time of getting ready for the coming year.

Meanwhile, I do take the time to wash off leaf surfaces using a soft, dampened cloth. Keeping the leaf surfaces wiped off is good for two reasons.

First, it’s a good way to check for any pests. I know I’ve discovered small infestations of fungus gnats by bumping the pots and working my plants. A couple of waterings of soapy water nips them in the bud.

Second, giving the leaf surfaces a good wipe off so they’ll be able to breathe better. It’s true. A plant with dusty leaves is usually an unhealthy, or at least headed that way, plant.

So for the time being, I suggest you continue to be patient, wait for more light, tidy up the plants and look forward to getting your hands dirty in late February.

Q: I’m at a loss. Three years ago I planted some poppies in my yard and they grew wonderfully. Last spring and the one before, I had poppies pop up in other parts of the yard and some even showed up in my neighbor’s garden. What’s going on? – D.U., Albuquerque

A: What has happened in your garden is nature at her best.

Since the “originals” grew so wonderfully for you, inevitably they came to fruition and set seed. Poppy seed is extremely small and ridiculously light, so when the flower heads that were finished blooming cracked open and were buffeted by the wind, the seed was cast away by those winds. The term wind sown applies here. All those tiny seeds got sent on their way, eventually landed and in turn found a place to hunker down.

As the prevailing winds continued, there was probably just enough sand/dirt blown on top of the seed to hold it in place, offering it a comfy place to wait until the following growing season and then voila, the next generation of poppies has begun.

Q: I have lots of leaves from my neighbor’s desert willow piled up in a couple of places in my yard. I know you suggested allowing them to stay put since the birds like to root around in them finding things to nibble on, but can I go ahead and start to tidy up those piles now? – W.C.,Belen

A: That’ll be up to you. My thinking is that since it’s only mid-January I’d let “sleeping dogs lie” for a while yet.

If you’re like me, you get a kick out of watching the birds scrabble around searching for whatever they find, knowing that if they find a morsel, that’s one less bug aiming to attack my landscaping. It’ll be no harm done if you tidy up the leftovers now, but that’s up to you and if you truly mind them being there for a while longer.

Happy Diggin’ In.

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Downtown building gets its name from 16th century explorer
Arts
To understand how the Alvarado Transportation ... To understand how the Alvarado Transportation Center got its name, one must follow a line of bread c ...
2
First-of-its-kind exhibit showcases 10 IAIA artists-in-residence
Arts
Known as a mainstay of "traditional" ... Known as a mainstay of "traditional" Native American art since its 1956 founding, the Millicent Roge ...
3
Glow-in-the-dark performance retells the classic story of the Tortoise ...
Arts
It takes over 200 hours to ... It takes over 200 hours to create one costume used in Lightwire Theater's shows.At 7:3 ...
4
PBS program to 'showcase the natural beauty of New ...
Arts
During the winter months, Ed Breeding ... During the winter months, Ed Breeding retreats inside his home.The Las Cruces-based ar ...
5
New Meow Wolf CEO will have a hand in ...
Arts
Jose Tolosa has traveled the world ... Jose Tolosa has traveled the world during his 14 years with ViacomCBS.He often blazed ...
6
Let houseplants rest until daylight hours lengthen
Arts
Q: You recommend waiting until late ... Q: You recommend waiting until late February to repot houseplants, why? – N.N., Albuquerque< ...
7
Local artist's works pay a NM inspired homage to ...
Arts
Mitch Elson has always been drawn ... Mitch Elson has always been drawn to art.Growing up in Santa Fe, his mother would put ...
8
NM organizations awarded $530,000 in arts grants
ABQnews Seeker
Twenty-four New Mexico-based organizations are receiving ... Twenty-four New Mexico-based organizations are receiving grants from the National Endowment for the Arts. During the first round of grants, NEA awarded 1,248 grants ...
9
'Hamilton' lottery tickets available Jan. 14
ABQnews Seeker
'Hamilton' is almost here. Producer Jeffrey ... 'Hamilton' is almost here. Producer Jeffrey Seller, Popejoy Presents and Haverland Carter Broadway in New Mexico are holding a digital lottery for 'Hamilton' tickets ...