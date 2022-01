Buoyed by a resounding 52-28 edge in rebounds, Boise State defeated New Mexico 71-63 on Saturday in Mountain West Conference basketball at the Pit.

The Lobos fell to 7-10 and 0-4 in league play. Boise State is 12-4 and 3-0.

The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is reporting. Check back here later and in Sunday’s Journal print edition for his reports.

Game book: Boise State 71, New Mexico 63