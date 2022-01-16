 2 killed in Northeast Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

2 killed in Northeast Albuquerque

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Two people were killed in Northeast Albuquerque early Sunday morning — one shot to death, the other a pedestrian struck by a vehicle — and authorities say the two incidents may be connected.

Officer Chase Jewell, a spokesman with the Albuquerque Police Department, said officers responded to a shooting near Montgomery and Morningside at around 2 a.m.

“Officers located one individual who had been shot,” Jewell said, adding that the individual was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Less than a half mile away from that scene, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle. Jewell said APD’s Traffic Unit was being dispatched to investigate the crash.

“These events are being treated as related to each other, but no confirmed information has been provided to confirm so,” he said.

Police didn’t say whether the two people killed were male or female, whether they have identified any suspects or why they think the two incidents might be connected.

“An update will be provided at a later point when information is confirmed and available,” Jewell said.
