 Two seriously injured in overnight car crashes - Albuquerque Journal

Two seriously injured in overnight car crashes

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Two people received serious injuries in separate crashes in Albuquerque late Saturday and early Sunday morning, according to police.

The first crash happened near Central and Chama NE just before midnight. A man was driving west on Central and told officers he glanced at his phone and when he looked up, a person was in his traffic lane. The man braked but wasn’t able to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who suffered significant injuries, Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition on Sunday afternoon, according to police. Police haven’t been able to identify the person, Gallegos said.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash and spoke with officers. Police said he didn’t appear to be impaired and speed wasn’t a factor. No charges have been filed or citations issued in connection with the crash .

Several hours later, a motorcyclist suffered serious head injuries in a crash on the West Side.

The motorcyclist was driving south on Coors NW near Hanover NW in the far right lane behind an ambulance. When the ambulance signaled a right turn, the motorcyclist moved in the middle lane, Gallegos said.

A woman driving a gray Toyota sedan on northbound Coors was in the turn bay to go west on Hanover.

She turned in front of the motorcyclist and there was a t-bone collision.

The driver of the motorcycle had head or brain injuries and was taken to University of New Mexico Hospital, Gallegos said.

The woman remained on scene and spoke with officers. Police said she didn’t appear to be impaired and it didn’t seem like speed was a factor in the crash.

Gallegos said police are still investigating both crashes.


