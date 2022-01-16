2 dead in murder-suicide at Arizona assisted living facility

SUN CITY, Ariz. — Two residents at an assisted living facility in Sun City are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Sunday, authorities said.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called out to the facility around 9:30 a.m. after getting reports of shots being fired.

Deputies said a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s officials said no suspects were being sought in the double shooting.

They didn’t immediately release the names and ages of the two people who died, but said both were residents of the assisted living facility.