Tucson man gets 10-year prison term for girlfriend’s murder

TUCSON, Ariz. — A Tucson man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend in 2020.

Pima County prosecutors said Jahkwez Desean Wilson was given a 10-year prison term on a murder charge and eight months for reckless child abuse.

According to Tucson TV station KOLD, Wilson will serve the sentences consecutively.

He also was credited with 605 days for time served at Friday’s sentencing.

Prosecutors said Wilson and Chad Edmonson were accused of killing 34-year-old Christina Leeann Nunley in May 2020.

Nunley had been staying at an eastside Tucson hotel with Wilson and his children, according to police.

They said while Nunley was meeting with the visitor in another room, a single gunshot was fired and she was found dead.

Prosecutors said Edmonson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last October and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

According to court records, Wilson got a shorter sentence in part because he called 911 and tried to help Nunley.