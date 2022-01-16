 Arizona Treasurer Yee drops out of GOP race for governor - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona Treasurer Yee drops out of GOP race for governor

By Associated Press

PHOENIX, Ariz. — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Saturday she is dropping out of Arizona’s crowded race for the Republican nomination for governor and will instead run for re-election to her current position.

Yee announced her decision in a statement that did not explain her reasoning except to say that “there is additional work to be done” as treasurer.

Other prominent Republicans in the race to replace incumbent Republican Doug Ducey, who is term limited, include ex-Congressman Matt Salmon, former television news anchor Kari Lake, developer Karrin Taylor Robson and businessman Steve Gaynor.

Lake, political newcomer who left her TV job in March, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

First-term Secretary of State Katie Hobbs Hobbs is the best-known Democrat running for governor. She faces ex-state Rep. Aaron Lieberman and former Nogales Mayor Marco Lopez in the Democratic primary.

Arizona was a longtime Republican stronghold that has trended toward the center, electing Democratic U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly and supporting Democrat Joe Biden for president in the past two election cycles.

Yee entered the gubernatorial race last May, followed hours later by Robson.

As treasurer, Yee oversees state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the western Phoenix suburbs and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin.


