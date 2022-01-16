 Phoenix police: Teen worker shot through drive-thru window - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix police: Teen worker shot through drive-thru window

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A 16-year-old working a fast-food restaurant’s drive-thru window was shot and seriously wounded by a customer following an argument about an order, Phoenix police said Saturday.

The customer walked up to the window, pulled out a handgun and shot the employee, a police statement said.

The gunman got into the passenger side of a vehicle that then drove off, but officers later arrested Theotis Polk, 27, the statement said.

Police didn’t release specifics on the argument, but the parents of Brian Durham Jr. told local news outlets that they were told that the argument started when the customer asked for more barbeque sauce and another employee said the customer would have to pay extra.

“Yes, barbecue sauce …, and I guess it was a confrontation between two other people, and he was like the register man. So, he was stuck in the middle,” Robert Durham, Sr. said, abc15,com reported.

The boy was in stable condition after surgery, the father said. “They give him commands and he moves his fingers and toes but can’t talk.”

Jail records said Polk was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and multiple other crimes.

Online court records didn’t list an attorney for Polk who might comment on his behalf.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the shooting occurred Thursday night, not Friday night.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Treasury: Arizona risks relief funds over anti-mandate rules
Around the Region
The Biden administration is threatening to ... The Biden administration is threatening to recoup COVID-19 relief funds sent to Arizona over state provisions that it says discourage families and school districts ...
2
Grand jury will investigate election equipment tampering
Around the Region
A grand jury will investigate allegations ... A grand jury will investigate allegations of tampering with election equipment and official misconduct in a Colorado county where the clerk is being investigated ...
3
Police: Father arrested in accidental shooting of 2-year-old
Around the Region
Authorities say a Phoenix man has ... Authorities say a Phoenix man has been arrested in an accidental shooting that killed his 2-year-old son at the family's apartment. Jail records and ...
4
Colorado Legislature plans to tackle rising costs, crime
Around the Region
The Colorado Legislature reconvened Wednesday for ... The Colorado Legislature reconvened Wednesday for its 2022 session with both majority Democrats and minority Republicans promising legislation to tackle the state's increasing unaffordability ...
5
Tucson police: Teen boy accused of fatally stabbing his ...
Around the Region
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested ... A 13-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of his mother, Tucson police said Wednesday. They said the teenage and ...
6
Arizona lawmakers urge Ducey to use war power at ...
Around the Region
A group of Republican state lawmakers ... A group of Republican state lawmakers and two former Trump administration officials called Wednesday on Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to use war powers to ...
7
Hopi, DPS agree to work together to police reservation
Around the Region
The Hopi Tribe and the Arizona ... The Hopi Tribe and the Arizona Department of Public Safety have agreed to work together to better police the reservation. The two signed a ...
8
Tucson man gets prison for stalking a justice of ...
Around the Region
A Tucson landlord has been sentenced ... A Tucson landlord has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison for stalking a Pima County justice of the peace last year. Prosecutors ...
9
ExxonMobil to power next 3 Balloon Fiestas
ABQnews Seeker
The next three Albuquerque International Balloon ... The next three Albuquerque International Balloon Fiestas are going to be powered by ExxonMobil. One of the worlds largest producers and refiners of petroleum ...