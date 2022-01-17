Proposal for vote of no confidence in Senate president fails

SANTA FE — A proposed vote of no confidence in Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart failed Sunday during a private caucus meeting of Senate Democrats.

The scope of the disagreement within the caucus isn’t necessarily clear, as caucus meetings are held in private.

But the motion came less a month after a contentious special session on redistricting, when Democrats argued over how to redraw boundaries for their chamber.

Stewart, D-Albuquerque, backed a bipartisan plan that would have ensured two Republican incumbents didn’t end up in the same district.

The chamber ultimately adopted another map — jointly sponsored by Senate Majority Whip Linda Lopez, D-Albuquerque — incorporating the wishes of pueblo governors and other Native American leaders.

It left Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca of Belen and Sen. Joshua Sanchez of Bosque in the same district, forcing them to either move or run against each other in 2024 to keep a legislative seat.

Stewart said Sunday that Lopez proposed a vote of no confidence in her Sunday, and the motion failed.

Stewart said she couldn’t say anything more about internal matters of the caucus.

The Journal wasn’t able to reach Lopez late Sunday.

Caucus meetings aren’t public. They allow the members of a political party in a chamber — Senate Democrats, for example — to meet confidentially to debate leadership posts and plan strategy.

A spokesman for the Democratic caucus said he had nothing to report out of the meeting.

Lawmakers are set to meet for a 30-day legislative session beginning Tuesday, focused on budget and tax legislation, crime, energy and the election code.

Stewart, a retired educator, has served as Senate president pro tem for a year. The post is voted on by the entire chamber, but she won the Democratic nomination last year after having served earlier as majority whip.

The president pro tem presides over the Senate in some circumstances and wields influence over the membership and leadership of the chamber’s committees.