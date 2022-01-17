18-year arrested in uncle’s death

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal <Body.Content>

Albuquerque police detectives arrested Domenic Mora, 18, on suspicion of shooting and killing his relative during a family argument over internet service last week, police announced Sunday.

A Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of Mora, who last week was charged with an open count of murder in the death of Daniel Trujillo, who was shot and killed at a family home in Southwest Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Police had been called to the home near Unser and Arenal that night by a woman who said her grandson had shot and killed Trujillo, her brother, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Mora’s family members told police he was distraught over a fight with his girlfriend, and Mora had overdosed and required Narcan the night before the shooting. Mora was upset that his grandmother had disconnected the internet and was punching the wall and spilling soap on the floor prior to the shooting, according to court records.

Mora’s grandmother told police she was trying to ignore Mora during his tantrum over the internet service when she “heard a pop.” She said after the shooting Mora admitted to shooting Trujillo and left in his car.

Police said they found Mora’s car hours later near San Mateo and Lomas.

The complaint said that family members told detectives that Mora was known to carry a gun.