Body found in rubble of charred building

Investigators looking into the aftermath of a West Central Avenue office building fire Monday morning discovered a body.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the fire about 1 a.m. at 2626 Central SW, where they found smoke and flames coming from the building. Just as they were about to make entry, heavy flames broke through the roof in multiple places, said AFR spokesman Lt. Tom Ruiz.

Hours later, with the fire extinguished, AFR investigators entered the building where the body was found in the charred rubble, Ruiz said.

No other information about the victim was available. The building, which according to an address sign housed law offices, was a total loss, he said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

No injuries were reported among the firefighters who responded to the blaze.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available, Ruiz said.